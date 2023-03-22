CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday it has received Executive Council approval on two new contracts that will dramatically expand acute inpatient mental health bed capacity in the state.

The agreement with SolutionHealth will support construction of a new facility in Southern New Hampshire with 120 beds: 72 for adults, 24 for older individuals with gero-psychiatric issues, and 24 for child and adolescents; care provided by the facility will prioritize the needs of involuntary patients while serving voluntary patients as well, those with co-occurring issues and those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

