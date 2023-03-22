CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday it has received Executive Council approval on two new contracts that will dramatically expand acute inpatient mental health bed capacity in the state.
The agreement with SolutionHealth will support construction of a new facility in Southern New Hampshire with 120 beds: 72 for adults, 24 for older individuals with gero-psychiatric issues, and 24 for child and adolescents; care provided by the facility will prioritize the needs of involuntary patients while serving voluntary patients as well, those with co-occurring issues and those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The agreement with Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital will support construction of the first five beds in the Lebanon region that are designed to serve adult patients involuntarily admitted for care, a population that is among the most clinically and socially complex.
"It is wonderful to see this mental health hospital partnership finally move forward," said Gov. Chris Sununu. "These additional beds will go a long way to helping vulnerable citizens struggling with mental health."
“In 2019, the department set an ambitious course to fundamentally rebuild New Hampshire’s behavioral health system,” said DHHS Interim Commissioner Lori Weaver. “We envision a system where every resident has access to the full continuum of behavioral health supports and services they need to flourish. Together with our partners, we are building a more comprehensive, high-value, integrated system. As a result, we are making significant progress on the 10-Year Mental Health Plan and remain committed to full implementation.
“The projects funding today aligns with our vision to invest in community-based preventive services while maintaining the flexibility and intensity to meet each person where they are on their behavioral health journey. This requires making adequate inpatient, residential, and other specialized treatment available to those with more intensive needs, and ensuring supportive transitions that provide long-term stability that helps avoid the need for such acute and specialty care in the future.”
In addition to increasing bed capacity, DHHS and the state’s community mental health centers continue to prioritize community-based investments, including the establishment of N.H. Rapid Response, which includes a centralized access point and mobile crisis response, as well transitional housing, supportive housing and peer-run step-up/step-down programs.
DHHS recently announced that it had received a federal grant to expand access to high quality, evidence-based and trauma-informed behavioral health services.
This week, DHHS also began renovations for New Hampshire’s first-ever Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facility.
