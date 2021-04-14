As a parent, finding out that your child, teen, or adult child has been sexually abused is often the worst experience you will have. It is understandable that any parent whose child has been harmed will go through many of their own difficult feelings.
One of the primary ways to help your child heal and recover is to balance support and resources for both yourself and your child. It is vital that you feel that you are not alone in the process.
Starting Point is starting a new parent support group begining April 13.
Starting Point support groups are closed peer-support groups facilitated by Starting Point advocates trained to assist victims, survivors and their families navigate the difficulties after abuse.
For more information call (603) 901-2237 or email raetha@startingpointnh.org.
If you or someone you know is being abused now or in the past call to talk to an advocate 24/7 at (800) 336-3795. To chat online Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., go to resourceconnect.com/sp/chat.
All Starting Point services are free and confidential.
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, for event calendar and more resources go to startingpointnh.org.
