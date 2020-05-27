CONWAY — Starting Point, which provides services to victims of domestic and sexual violence in Carroll County announced this week that it will be postponing one of its biggest fundraisers, Boots ‘N Bling, and replacing this year’s event with a “virtual race.”
Starting Point issued a statement that “after a great deal of discussion, research and careful consideration, the staff and the board of directors have made the decision to reschedule the 10th annual Boots ‘N Bling event to Sept. 24, 2021.”
The press release noted: “COVID-19 has and will continue to add a layer of risk to victims of domestic and sexual violence. As our state reopens and we all go forward, Starting Point is prepared for a spike in disclosure and an increased need for services.
“Starting Point advocates have been addressing the pandemic of domestic and sexual violence for years; they recognize the importance of a steadfast dedication to the cause. They wish to assure their constituents that all crisis intervention services and programs have remained available and that Starting Point will continue to provide exceptional care to victims, survivors and our community during this time of uncertainty and beyond.”
The decision to skip a year, Raetha Stoddard, outreach and prevention specialist for Starting Point, said, is based on a “sincere concern for our donors and supporters, recognizing that the path to reopening our business community and to gathering in crowds will require new considerations and careful planning.”
She continued: “In response to the loss of the $60,000 raised during Boots ‘N Bling, we will be launching a virtual race — Every Step of the Way — on June 8 to run through June 26. Our hope is to create greater awareness for our work, raise monies through registration fees and crowd sourcing, and most importantly, to remind victims and our community that we are here for them every step of the way. We hope our supporters will join us in this new endeavor and make it a part of their own road to recovery and moving forward.”
As to postponing Boots ‘N Bling, Executive Director Deborah Weinstein said: “We recognize this is a trying time for our business leaders, too, and are extremely grateful to our sponsors, Burroughs Healthcare Network, Valley Originals, Memorial Hospital, Huggins Hospital, Cormack Construction, Green Mountain Furniture, Hannaford and Constantino Real Estate, for supporting this transition from Boots ‘N Bling to our virtual race.”
The race will take place virtually from June 8 through June 26. Participants set their own goals for fitness and fundraising.
The online platform provides opportunity for social media sharing and crowd sourcing. Prizes will be awarded in three categories: Highest fundraiser, most steps and flashiest campaign (the “Bling it Up” award).
Starting Point is looking to the community to help market the event. Posters, “race bibs” and yard signs are available by contacting community@startingpointnh.org.
Registration for the Starting Point virtual race, “Every Step of the Way” opens May 15 and can be accessed at charityfootprints.com/startingpoint or by going to startingpointnh.org.
For more information: community@startingpointnh.org.
Starting Point provides exceptional care to victims of domestic and sexual violence, stalking and human trafficking throughout Carroll County. Advocates can be reached 24/7 at (800) 336-3795
