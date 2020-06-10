PORTSMOUTH — In response to COVID-19 in March, Seacoast Mental Health Center incorporated comprehensive telehealth therapy and supports into its service delivery model, which has yielded positive results, especially for youth.
“We have found our youth clients adapt to this virtual structure amazingly well,” said Jay Couture, president and CEO.
One area out of several in which they have found success in this population has been “social pairing.”
“Social pairing is when clinical staff work with two or more youth to build stronger social connectedness and social skills,” she explained.
While each youth’s goals may be different, staff work on some of the following: communication, reading social situations, managing anxiety in social situations, social rules (turn taking, waiting) and reciprocal communication (how to respond, start conversation).
As for how it works, Couture said providers conduct a pre-planning session with each youth separately to work on goals. Generally on the following day, all participants then join a single video session (two staff, two youth).
“The provider is able to work with their clients on the goals they had set at the previous appointment as well as have fun through games and activities,” she added.
According to providers, Couture said benefits have included a decrease in feelings of social isolation for youth clients.
“Many, if not all youth, are struggling right now given the lack of social interaction due to COVID-19,” she said. “Social Pairing via televideo provides a window of social interaction for these clients where they can build important social skills and have fun.”
As for the future use of telehealth at SMHC, Couture said it is too early to tell what longer-term changes in their service delivery model may result from COVID-19.
“Ultimately, we hope to continue a mix of telehealth and in-person services,” she said. “The more options we have for delivery of care, the better our services and reach into the community.”
To learn more about SMHC, which provides a variety of mental health and substance use disorder services to residents throughout eastern half of Rockingham County in New Hampshrie, go to smhc-nh.org.
