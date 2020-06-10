WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), along with a bipartisan group of 39 colleagues, called for the Senate to support community health centers in the next COVID-19 relief legislation. Community health centers provide Granite Staters with vital health-care services, including primary care, behavioral health care and testing for COVID-19.
In a letter to Sens. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) and Patty Murray (D-Wash.), the Chairman and Ranking Member of the Senate Appropriations Committee Subcommittee that funds the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services and Education, the senators wrote, “Community health centers provide affordable care to more than 29 million patients, including 385,000 veterans and 8.7 million children nationwide. These centers play a critical role in responding to the pandemic, offering coronavirus testing, primary care, dental care, behavioral health care, and other services to our nation’s most vulnerable patients.”
They noted that revenues are down for health centers, estimating that medical appointments will by down by 34 million visits over the next six months as people cancel or delay care due to the coronavirus.
The letter states: “Health centers are anticipating $7.6 billion in lost revenue and 105,000 lost jobs. Over 2,000 centers have already had to close their doors and many more remain concerned about how long they will be able to stay open.”
Despite CARES funding already received, the letter says: “Health centers are still worried about how to keep their doors open to serve their patients. These valuable providers will continue to lose more revenue as the pandemic continues. Additional funding is critical for these centers to continue providing quality, affordable health care and front-line response efforts.”
Shaheen recently highlighted funding for community health centers as a critical health care-related priority in future coronavirus response legislation.
In May, Shaheen and Hassan and the rest of the New Hampshire delegation announced more than $2.4 million to expand COVID-19 testing in New Hampshire community health centers.
In April, the New Hampshire delegation announced the award for more than $6.8 million in supplemental grants for New Hampshire community health centers provided through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
