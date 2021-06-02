CONCORD — The Senate — down party lines — 14-10 approved a bill that would prohibit the government from requiring a person to have a COVID-19 vaccination for such things as employment, entering a building or to receive services, something like a vaccination passport, said Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro).
He said the bill reinforces a person’s right to determine what he or she puts in his or her body.
The state cannot compel someone to take the vaccine but can compel medical intervention, he noted.
House Bill 220 came from the House with a list of exemptions and what could not be superseded, and the Senate added that it does not apply to county nursing homes, the New Hampshire Hospital or medical facilities, Bradley said.
Sen. Bob Giuda (R-Warren) questioned if it applies to public schools, if they could require students be vaccinated to attend.
Bradley said it does not change existing law which does require students to have a number of vaccinations, but also includes religious exceptions.
The law would allow the Department of Health and Human Services to make rules for what is required which could — in the future — include COVID-19.
Sen. Thomas Sherman (D-Rye), a physician, noted vaccines are the second most important milestone to public health, noting sanitation is the most important.
He said many members of the Senate don’t remember polio or measles, because of vaccines, noting “this is not a light discussion with more than 98,000 infected and 1,346 deaths alone in New Hampshire.”
Sherman said since vaccines have been widely available in the state, the rate of infections, hospitalizations and deaths has dropped significantly.
“We are in the middle of the pandemic,” Sherman said, “the light at the end of a long, dark COVID tunnel can clearly be attributed to (the vaccines).”
He said as a doctor the bill sends the wrong message particularly in a pandemic.
“It is the wrong time, it is the wrong message,” Sherman said, “and it threatens to undermine our most powerful defense against the next pandemic.”
The bill goes back to the House due to changes the Senate made.
Garry Rayno may be reached at garry.rayno@yahoo.com.
