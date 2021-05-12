CONWAY — This week the administrative team and owners of Saco River Medical Group have been celebrating their staff.
The theme of the celebration is “Superheroes.”
Clinical Supervisor Kim Lopashanki, RN, who along with fellow administrative staff members Sarah Kennett and Lori King, organized the weeklong celebration because they wanted to do something extra for staff and providers this year.
“Showing up everyday for work this past year has never NOT been an option for any of them,” Lopashanski said. “They all love what they do and being here for our community has been important to each and everyone of them. This has been a super fun week.”
Monday the group celebrated with a pizza party. Tuesday they celebrated the front end staff with a yogurt bar for breakfast.
On Wednesday the clinical support staff were highlighted at a cookout, with, Will Streeter, the husband of an employee donating his time to cook. During the event, Dr. Rich Laracy played the bagpipes.
The celebration continues today, celebrating Saco River Medical’s lab and X-ray technicians with a popcorn bar, and on Friday staff can expect cake and balloons, and the owners plan to put together a drawing with Visa gift cards and other surprises.
Community members and local businesses donated gift cards, products and services for daily staff drawings. Gifts included kayak rentals, pedicures,
Lopashanski said the staff was overwhelmed by the outpouring of community support.
“Extremely humbling to say the least,” she said. “We received enough for all of our staff to win something. From kayak rentals from Saco river tubing, pedicures from the fabulous ladies at elevate salon, Fire by Wicked fresh donated 4 $25 gift cards, Lowe’s, Home Depot, Walmart, sweet maple cafe, New England embroidery, Amber Eastty Photography donated a mini photo session, Twin Soul Creation, The Stowe Family, Venos… and so many more. Our staff did not know about the daily drawings and have been so completely thankful and surprised!”
