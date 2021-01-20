CONWAY — The state of New Hampshire is opening vaccinations to people in Phase 1B beginning next week, with online registration to sign up for a vaccination beginning on Friday at vaccines.nh.gov.
In a press release earlier this week, Memorial Hospital noted that both New Hampshire and Maine have both entered Phase 1B, which includes older residents as well as younger residents with multiple eligible conditions and said plans for who is included among those phases are being adjusted under new Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
“New Hampshire and Maine are both creating websites to schedule their residents for vaccinations in Phase 1B and later phases,” said Memorial President Art Mathisen. “People should visit those websites to learn to which phase they belong and when they may be offered a vaccine.”
New Hampshire residents can get their vaccine information at vaccines.nh.gov. Information for Maine residents is at maine.gov/covid19/vaccines.
The sites include eligibility information and will shortly include registration information.
At this time, Maine residents are not able to receive their vaccination in New Hampshire.
Gov. Chris Sununu unveiled the plan for Phase 1B vaccinations at a press conference last week.
The following groups listed as qualifying to get the vaccine in group 1B:
• Anyone age 65 and older.
• Medically vulnerable individuals who are at significantly higher risk of death or serious illness from COVID-19 and who have two or more underlying conditions that place them at risk.
• Family caregivers of medically vulnerable children, age 16 and younger, since the vaccine has not yet been approved for children.
• Residents and staff of residential facilities for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
• Corrections officers and other staff working in correctional facilities.
• First responders and health workers not already vaccinated.
On the New Hampshire state website vaccines.nh.gov, people can answer a series of questions to find out which phase they fit into in the state’s plan for vaccinations, including future phases 2A, which includes teachers and other school staff; 2B, which includes people ages 50-64; 3A, which includes medically vulnerable people under age 50; and 3B, everyone else.
Beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 22, those who qualify will be able to sign up for the vaccine at nh.gov/covid19.
Anyone age 65 and older can just sign up on the webpage but must bring an ID showing proof of their age when they go to get their vaccines.
Once registered on the website, Sununu explained, people will receive a confirmation email that will allow them to pick a location and time to be vaccinated.
Locally in Carroll County there are currently two sites where people will be able to get the vaccine: Troop E in Tamworth, which has been vaccinating people in Phase 1A; and the Memorial Hospital vaccination clinic that will go in at the former Weather Discovery Center in North Conway; this site is currently in the process of being set up.
All vaccinations must be scheduled in advance, in part due to the fragility of the vaccines, which must be stored at very cold temperatures and used in a very short period of time after they are taken out of storage.
Anyone who does not have access to the internet can call 211 in New Hampshire to reach the state Health and Human Service Resource Center for help in signing up to get the vaccine. COVID-19-specific call takers are available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., and Saturdays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Medically vulnerable people with two or more underlying medical conditions must get a referral from their health-care provider to be included in Phase 1B.
Among the underlying medical conditions that put people at greater risk are: cancer, sickle cell disease, Type 2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease, obesity, COPD and other high-risk pulmonary diseases, some heart conditions, Down syndrome and a compromised immune system. If you have any question about whether you qualify, you should ask your medical provider.
“Doctors have a lot of flexibility. We’re not keeping them just in this very tight box,” Sununu said. “So even if something technically isn’t on the list, or they feel, as their doctor that someone is of a severe condition and a severe risk for COVID, doctors have the discretion to allow the process to move forward.”
Once a doctor confirms that an individual is medically vulnerable, the doctor can provide a referral so the person can sign up on the state website or the doctor can notify the state directly and the individual will receive a phone call or email through which they can pick a time and place to get the vaccine.
In announcing the opening of Phase 1B, Sununu noted that Phase 1A will not close as Phase 1B opens but that frontline health-care workers, first responders, and residents and staff at nursing homes will continue to be able to get vaccinated.
There are approximately 300,000 New Hampshire residents who would qualify in Phase 1B, roughly 25 percent of the state population. Vaccinations are not required.
Doses of the vaccine remain limited and it will take time for everyone in Phase 1B who wants the vaccine to get it. Sununu said the state expects a minimum of 18,000 vials of vaccine will be coming in each week over the next 10 weeks, adding, “We’ve heard a lot of very positive talk from Washington that they are sending more. ... I don’t want to say I’m doubting it, other than to say, I think we all appreciate we’ll believe it when we see it and then we will have a system that can adjust accordingly.”
As of Jan. 14, Sununu said about 56,000 of the 110,000 people in Phase 1A had received their first dose of the two-shot series of the vaccine.
“We’ve received about 86,000 doses of the vaccine,” he said. “We are really moving it out as fast as the federal government can give it to us.”
Noting that it may be months before all Mount Washington Valley residents who want the vaccine receive the vaccine, Mathisen cautioned that until then, everyone needs to “stay vigilant. Wear a mask over your mouth and nose any time you leave your home. Practice social distancing and avoid unnecessary travel and visits with family and friends outside your household. Keep surfaces clean. Practice good hand hygiene.”
Memorial continues testing individuals for COVID-19 at its testing center on the hospital campus. Call (603) 356-0673 to schedule an appointment. If you are experiencing a health emergency, please call your primary care provider or come to the hospital emergency department.
