CONWAY — Almost 35,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with a cancer caused by the human papillomavirus each year.

The HPV vaccine is the only approved vaccine that can prevent cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, the HPV vaccine is estimated to prevent 90 percent of HPV-related cancers.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.