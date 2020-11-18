CONWAY — This October looked different, but breast cancer hasn’t stopped and neither has the American Cancer Society and its dedicated group of volunteers with the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of North Conway movement.
As the American Cancer Society has been impacted by COVID-19 the Society needed help more than ever and The Penguin Gallery stepped up to this challenge.
Since Mother’s Day, Penguin Gallery located in the North Conway Village store has raised $12,872 to support Making Strides Against Breast Cancer North Conway, the largest fundraising amount in their eight years of being involved as the Flagship Sponsor of the North Conway event.
The Penguin Gallery joined in the fight to end breast cancer by selling donation cards and pink boas getting both employees and customers involved. Since 2012, an amazing grand total of just under $63,000 has been raised by The Penguin Gallery for the Society’s lifesaving mission.
“Local partners like The Penguin have made breast cancer a priority by supporting Making Strides,” according to Kathy Metz, senior community development manager with the American Cancer Society.
“The efforts by the staff and generosity of the customers as well as owners Lynda Schuepp and Tiga Brault is amazing. We are so very appreciative of their outstanding contribution to our mission especially during these challenging times,” Metz said.
“I appreciate the kindness and generosity of everyone who helped us raise all this money, especially in such trying times,” Brault said. “Thank you to our hard-working staff and the community for helping us have such a great summer. I want to acknowledge Olivia Chretien and Sam Dubois, who raised over $2,000 each, and Jade Catino who raised over $4,500 — our leader in fundraising two years in a row! Both donating and shopping locally keeps money in the community, and the community together!”
Funds raised through the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer movement enables the American Cancer Society to help cancer patients, a population vulnerable to COVID-19, to navigate their cancer journey during a pandemic. The society offers advice on coping with cancer treatment side effects, answers questions about health insurance and so much more.
Donations fund a round-the-clock toll-free helpline, (800) 227-2345, and live chat at cancer.org; support research into cancer’s causes, cures and treatments; and promote education to reduce the risk of a diagnosis and to detect cancer as early as possible.
For additional details about Making Strides Against Breast Cancer North Conway and how you can get involved, go to makingstrideswalk.org/northconwaynh or call (512) 490-8787.
For free breast cancer information and resources visit the American Cancer Society’s website at cancer.org or call (800) 227-2345 any time day or night.
