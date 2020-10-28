CONWAY — Open enrollment for 2021 private health insurance is only a few days away. It starts Nov. 1 and goes through Dec. 15.
This doesn’t apply to Medicaid or Medicare insurance, but if you’re purchasing health insurance for yourself or your family on the Health Insurance Marketplace, now is the time to gather the information needed to complete the application.
You will need the following information for everyone in your household, which includes yourself, your spouse, and anyone you claim as a dependent:
• ames
• irth dates
• ocial Security numbers
• mployer names
• ost recent tax return
• mmigration documents for lawfully residing immigrants.
You will also need the best estimate of your total household 2021 income. This will help determine if you are eligible for Premium Tax Credits that reduce your monthly premium cost. Your income includes job, Social Security benefits, rental income, capital gains, dividend and investment income. Income is reported for the entire household, even if not all household members are applying for coverage.
After Nov. 1, consumers should log into their healthcare.gov account and update their application. You can also do this by calling the Marketplace at (800) 318-2596. Updating your application will ensure that the correct amount of tax assistance is reported.
Many people may have received a letter from their current insurance company suggesting that they re-enroll. It is important that you review and update the information on your application instead of allowing the system to auto enroll you in your current plan.
An auto enroll will use income information from previous tax years, and income may have changed in the past year. In addition, open enrollment is the time to switch plans if you are not satisfied with your existing coverage.
Beth Dyson, the affordable health-care assister at White Mountain Community Health Center, is available to meet with anyone who needs help enrolling in Marketplace health insurance or has questions. There is no charge for these services. This year, due to CDC COVID-19 guidelines, she will be able to meet in person only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Dyson will also be available to meet virtually through Zoom on Tuesdays and Thursdays. She can also assist people over the phone or by email.
In-person appointments will be limited to 20 minutes of in-person time, so it will be vital that a consumer comes prepared with the necessary login information as well as income projections for 2021, provider names and prescriptions needed.
Virtual appointments will require a consumer having either a smartphone or access to a computer with camera. Consumers should make sure that Zoom has been downloaded and enabled on their phone or computer. Those who don’t have internet coverage that allows for Zoom at home may be able to use a computer at a local library.
When arranging an appointment, consumers will be screened to determine whether an in-person or virtual appointment will be most appropriate.
In-person appointments will require a COVID-19 screening and temperature check upon arrival. Those scheduling virtual appointments will need to give the front office staff a valid email address so that an invitation can be sent for the Zoom appointment. Call (603) 447-8900 or email edyson@whitemountainhealth.org to set up an appointment or to contact Beth Dyson to get assistance over the phone or email.
White Mountain Community Health Center is located in Conway and provides comprehensive primary care to men, women and children, including dental care, a prenatal program and support services. The health center is a non-profit working to ensure that all can access high-quality health care, regardless of ability to pay.
For more information about the health center, go to whitemountainhealth.org or call (603) 447-8900.
