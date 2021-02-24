CONWAY — North Country Independent Living has completed COVID-19 vaccinations for its residents and many staff members, a total of about 90 people.
North Country Independent Living worked with Walgreens to vaccinate its population.
The family owned business, which has been operating in the Mount Washington Valley since 1994, provides residential and community rehabilitative services for people with autism, brain injuries and developmental disabilities.
NCIL owns five homes in the Mount Washington Valley, with between two and six beds, as well as a six-bed house in Barrington.
The homes fall under the state’s Phase 1B, which includes congregate settings for people with brain injuries and developmental disabilities.
Owner Garry Sherry said 33 residents in all six facilities were reached in the recent vaccination program, which concluded last Friday.
“At least the residents are vaccinated, that’s a really good thing,” Sherry said. “It’s been a tough year.”
Sherry most residents were glad to receive the vaccine.
“They were all definitely anxious to get it,” he said.
Only one person opted not to get the shot.
Although it has been a difficult year Sherry said NCIL has been able to keep staff and residents safe during the pandemic, with only one person getting sick with COVID-19.
“The state has been very good to us, providing us with PPE almost on a weekly basis,” he said.
Sherry created the business as an alternative to institutionalized or campus living for people with acquired brain injury, a population that makes up the majority of the people served by the business.
Staffing for NCIL includes overnight staff at all of the homes, which provide 24/7 care for residents.
Sherry said, “We had a high percentage of staff that got involved in the vaccination process.”
About 60 staff members have received both of their COVID-19 vaccination shots.
Sherry said some staff put off vaccinations in order to ensure someone was available to cover work shifts at the homes, as they were aware they could feel ill for a day or two after receiving a shot, particularly the second dose.
Having had the Moderna vaccine, himself, and having experienced chills, achiness and tiredness for about 24 hours, Sherry said, his staff and residents who received the Pfizer vaccine showed fewer side effects.
A Walgreens spokesperson responded by email to questions about the vaccination process, saying: “Through our flexible models of care and pharmacists embedded in communities across the country, Walgreens is proud to support states and jurisdictions however, whenever and wherever they need us. We’re committed to working hand in hand with states to achieve the shared goal of vaccinating our most vulnerable populations as quickly as possible be it through our store locations or off-site clinics with local community organizations.”
In addition to Walgreens, Sherry singled out NCIL’s director of human resources, Sandy Stowell, for her work in gathering all the necessary paperwork and scheduling the vaccinations, which took place at the business offices in North Conway Village.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.