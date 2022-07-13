CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services recently launched a series of television and digital ads to address the shortage of child-care workers across the state. The goal of the campaign is to actively recruit applicants to work in a variety of child-care positions in a range of child-care facilities throughout New Hampshire.
“Family stability across New Hampshire depends on access to child-care options that best fit their individual needs,” said DHHS Associate Commissioner Christine Santaniello. “From home-based child care to larger centers, families need quality, fully staffed child-care providers that can meet New Hampshire’s demand. A strong and stable child-care workforce gives children an opportunity to experience the benefits of an early learning environment, and allows families to remain focused on their economic stability and well-being.”
The project is a partnership with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central New Hampshire, which utilized a portion of its American Rescue Plan Act child-care funds to create the series of eight public service announcements, which will be broadcast on television, digital and social media platforms. The ads link interested applicants with the New Hampshire Connections Child Care Job Board, which provides a listing of available positions across the state.
Since the initial rollout of the campaign in April, the DHHS Child Care Licensing Unit has received more than 750 new applications for background checks from individuals working in licensed child-care programs, with 480 approved for hire to date.
