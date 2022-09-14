CONWAY — Cranmore Health Parnters recently welcomed nurse anesthesiologist Zachary Chase as a new interventional pain provider.
Chase is a certified registered nurse anesthesiologist who attended Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania training exclusively at Geisinger.
After graduation in 2014, Chase spent two years working for a private, all-CRNA group in the greater Bangor and Bar Harbor, Maine, area. He then returned to the Mount Washington Valley where he started and directed Memorial Hospital’s department of anesthesiology.
Chase said, “I am extremely eager to start building my patient network here at Cranmore Health Partners. I have cared for many in the valley in my previous position at the hospital however I have now transitioned to CHP to focus more on my passion, pain management and chronic pain.”
Chase has a focus in sports related pain/injuries and helping people get back on their feet and active again.
“There are too many people in this valley suffering daily with chronic pain which they have been led to believe they will have to live with,” he said. “At CHP we have the combined ability to manage/optimize patient medication regimens and implement interventional pain procedures.”
Chase said he is grateful that longtime certified registered nurse anesthesiologist Kelly DeFeo established the interventional pain facility at Cranmore Health Partners.
DeFeo partnered with Dr. Sohaib Siddiqui to open Cranmore Health Partners as an urgent care clinic in the summer of 2020. The clinic provides primary care, urgent care and pain care.
Chase said the pain clinic at Cranmore Health Parnters is second to none.
“We have the ability to perform advanced nerve ablations on a daily basis,” he said “These procedures are typically only offered at larger hospitals. These methods of treating nerve pain provide months to years of pain relief.”
Chase said he also has a vested interest in the management of migraine headaches.
He said, “I personally have suffered from migraine headaches since I was 11 years old and am very excited to say that in the last four years there have been breakthroughs in the field offering an array of various orally disintegrating tabs, and monthly injections which can be life-altering to people suffering daily or weekly from these horrible headaches.”
