Bill goes before Senate Health and Human Services Committee on June 4
CONCORD — On June 4, at 8 a.m., the Senate Health and Human Services Committee will hold a virtual public hearing on an amendment that will greatly expand the legislative authority for the use of telehealth services in New Hampshire.
The amendment to House Bill 1623 proposes to put into law significant changes associated with reimbursement and access for medicated-assisted treatment for substance use disorders, and will also memorialize in state law the governor’s emergency order on telehealth, which was developed out of necessity for health-care providers during COVID-19.
The New Hampshire Community Behavioral Health Association has endorsed the amendment as a major step forward in access to mental health services in New Hampshire.
Jay Couture, president of the association, and president and CEO of Seacoast Mental Health Center, said: “The current pandemic required behavioral health and other providers to rapidly switch the delivery of services from an in-person modality to telehealth, with the goals of creating no gaps in care and enhancing existing services. This transition has been both transformative and successful, with most telehealth patients surveyed to date reacting favorably.”
Couture added, “The positive provider and consumer experience, combined with concerns of re-emergence of COVID-19, requires that we enact a more permanent legal and regulatory structure for delivering care via telehealth.”
“While telehealth existed for many years previously, the need for physical distancing to prevent infection by the COVID-19 virus has brought the concept and the practice into the mainstream,” added Roger Osmun, CEO of West Central Behavioral Health in Lebanon. “As a behavioral health professional and administrator, I hope that professionals and policy makers alike continue to embrace telehealth as a valuable extension of traditional health care — not as a replacement but a complement.”
HB 1623 will be put forth at a public hearing today at 8 a.m. Members of the public may attend using the following links:
• To sign-in to speak in support or opposition, register in advance at inyurl.com/y7vbrkp7.
• Submit testimony to the committee by email at remotesenate@leg.state.nh.us.
• To listen via telephone, dial one of the following numbers: (301) 715-8592, (312) 626-6799, (929) 205-6099, (253) 215-8782, (346) 248-7799 or (669) 900-6833.
• By iPhone one-tap: 13017158592,,91175168535# or 13126266799,,91175168535#
• Webinar ID: 911 7516 8535
• To view/listen to this hearing on YouTube, go to tinyurl.com/y6wfmwyk.
Email remotesenate@leg.state.nh.us or call (603) 271-3043 if you have any technical issues.
