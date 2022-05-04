OSSIPEE — May is Mental Health Month and there is a new number that New Hampshire residents can reach in the event of a mental health or substance use-related crisis. You can call or text (833) 710-6477 or chat at NH988.com to reach the N.H. Rapid Response Access Point and speak to a trained and caring clinical staff who will help connect callers to local community mental health centers and, when necessary, call a Mobile Crisis Response Team who can meet a person in their community.
In January 2022, the access point received 1,565 unique contacts from individuals requesting support via phone, text or chat. 18.5 percent (290) of individuals were under 18 years old and 81.5 percent (1275) were over 18. Beacon Health Options manages a multi-year contract with N.H. Department of Health and Human Services to operate the Rapid Response Access Point, which will become an additional answering point for New Hampshire’s 988, the mental health and substance use response version of 911, when it launches nationally in July.
Beacon uses coordinated system technology and trained intake specialists and licensed clinicians to help callers to de-escalate the crisis if possible and quickly connect the callers to the services they need. Depending on the level of the crisis and the caller’s distress, that can include connecting the caller to social services, getting the caller referrals to outpatient or inpatient services or deploying a Regional Rapid Response Mobile Crisis Team managed by a local community mental health center, like Northern Human Services in Carroll County. If the person in crisis needs a higher level of intervention, Beacon will collaborate with emergency services. The crisis center will also support text and chat and will use peer specialists to help connect individuals to ongoing care and services.
According to Eric Eason of Beacon Health, “About 75-80 percent of all people who contact the Access Point are de-escalated without the need to dispatch mobile teams or 911 services or to link to a hospital. Of all callers, only about 1 percent are linked to 911 services for acute needs that exceed our ability to help. Of those persons who are seen by a mobile crisis team, about 75 percent are served by the team and remain in their home with linkage to appropriate community-based services, avoiding referral to a hospital.”
The Carroll County Coalition for Public Health is sharing this update as part of their I Care New Hampshire awareness campaign to bring attention to the importance of mental health, of substance use recovery and of knowing who to call and where to get help for yourself, a friend or loved one.
I Care NH is sharing four things everyone can do to support the mental health of friends, loved ones and ourselves.
• Stay connected. We all play a role in mental health and suicide prevention.
• Ask and Listen. Make time to listen when someone is sharing their thoughts and feelings. You don’t have to fix it, necessarily. Be open and nonjudgmental.
• Know the signs. Someone may be showing a change in their usual behavior. It may be a signal that they could use some help.
• Find resources. You want to help but are not sure where to start. In New Hampshire, you can always call 2-1-1 or 1 (866) 444-4211 to speak to resource specialists at 211 NH who can connect you to a variety of services available near you.
More information is also available online at dhhs.nh.gov/icare. If someone needs help right away, call or text the Rapid Response Access Point at (833) 710-6477 or the Lifeline 24/7 at (800) 273-8255.
We all play a part in mental health, substance use recovery and suicide prevention.
Carroll County Coalition for Public Health promotes this important initiative. For additional information, contact Catalina Kirsch, continuum of care facilitator at continuum@c3ph.org or cell (603) 662-4811.
