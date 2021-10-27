CONWAY — The Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center in Center Conway has a new executive director.
Lynn Coyle took over the position this summer after Sue Ruka, the first director of the Adult Day Center, left to return to full-time work at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, where she is community improvement program manager.
The MWV Adult Day Center provides socialization, activities and other services for people with memory loss and dementia, who are known as guests. It also provides respite for family caregivers.
The center’s programs run Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Coyle has a master’s degree in music therap and comes to the position from Matheny Medical and Educational Center in Peapack and Gladstone, N.J., a residential facility for those with severe physical and developmental needs.
She says she loves working at the MWV Adult Day Center.
“There's a wonderful mission here. It's really providing excellent care for elders who need it,” she said. “Helping others has always been a part of what I wanted to do with my life. And so the mission was a big attraction.”
She added, “And I've never worked with a better group of people. Everyone works together to make sure that our guests get the best services.”
Growing up in Quincy, Ill., Coyle was a professionally trained harpist before switching to music therapy, which “combined my love of helping others with that strong musicality that I have," she said.
After earning her master’s degree, Coyle moved to New Jersey where she worked at Matheny for 24 years in both direct services and administration. She also worked in private practice.
“I loved what I did, loved the population that I worked with. But my husband and I had always we want to retire up here,” she said.
They both found jobs in the region. Her husband, Scott, is facilities manager at the Ogunquit (Maine) Playhouse. The couple lives in Gorham, Maine.
When asked why music is important for people with memory loss, Coyle says: “Music is processed in every area of the brain. So when you're actively engaged in music, you are using all of your brain.
"The brain, in a lot of ways, is like any other part of your body — the more you use it, the stronger it is," Coyle says.
While it can’t reverse dementia, she said, “The more those (neural) systems are engaged, the slower that decline will be.
“And the best part about it is you're enjoying yourself, and you're not realizing how much benefit you're receiving from music,” she said.
One example is the dance program — one of the most popular regular activities at the center. Dance teacher Jeanne Limmer leads guests through an hourlong program, from simple toe-tapping while sitting in their chairs to standing up and creating their own dance.
Coyle says the program provides more than movement and fun; it helps people reconnect with their emotions, memories and other people.
In addition to directly helping guests, Coyle said, she helps with grant writing and program development at the center.
COVID-19 has created challenges to running the center, which opened in September 2019 and had not reached 100 percent capacity when it had to shut down in the spring of 2020 due to the pandemic.
Currently, the center is operating at close to the 50 percent capacity, at which its operations are currently capped.
"We are still masking" she said. "Everyone inside wears masks at all times. We have a mandate for all staff to be vaccinated. And all of our guests.”
Coyle said there have been staff members who resigned because they felt strongly against vaccination. “And that's their personal choice. But the health and safety of our guests come first,” she said.
“When the restrictions are lifted, I would love to see us serving at capacity because there is the need for that,” Coyle said.
In the future, she also wants to see the center “be a resource and a training location for the valley for age-related challenges, because we have great expertise here, and we would love to share it with anyone who needs it.”
The pandemic has also affected the financial operations of the center.
"We're looking for grants and different funding opportunities to help supplement our operations because at 50 percent, we can't keep our budget balanced,” Coyle said.
To learn more about the Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center, go to mwvadultdaycenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.