The New Hampshire chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness will holds its annual virtual conference next week with a focus on mental health and suicide prevention. The event is free and open to everyone.
NAMI NH has invited Ken Duckworth, M.D., chief medical officer of NAMI National and author of “You Are Not Alone: The NAMI Guide to Navigating Mental Health” to be the keynote speaker at the event May 10.
NAMI New Hampshire is a grassroots organization working to improve the lives of all people affected by mental illness and suicide through support, education and advocacy.
Each spring, NAMI NH hosts an annual conference — participants interested in learning more about mental illness attend from communities across New Hampshire.
Attendees broaden their understanding of ways to support each other, reduce stigma, advocate for quality mental health services and find needed resources.
Frequent participants include parents or caregivers who have a child or youth with an emotional disorder, families who are supporting an adult or older adult loved one with mental illness, those who have a mental illness, military families, peer recovery professionals, individuals who have lost a loved one to suicide, families and individuals who are struggling with co-occurring disorders, and the service providers who support recovery efforts in New Hampshire.
Highlights of the 2023 NAMI NH Virtual Annual Conference include:
• An opening session with NAMI NH Executive Director Susan Stearns and N.H. Department of Health and Human Services Interim Commissioner Lori Weaver.
• The keynote presentation featuring Duckworth and including a panel of contributors to the book who will share their lived experiences with mental illness.
• Other workshop topics: Conversations about Science and Spirituality; Maternal Mental Health; Creating Safer and More Loving Communities; Breaking Down Silos in the Granite State; the Future of Military Mental Health; and Finding Endurance in Extreme Circumstances.
For more information or to register to attend the NAMI NH Virtual Annual Conference, go to NAMINH.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.