Dr Ken Duckworth.jpg

Dr. Ken Duckworth

The New Hampshire chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness will holds its annual virtual conference next week with a focus on mental health and suicide prevention. The event is free and open to everyone.

NAMI NH has invited Ken Duckworth, M.D., chief medical officer of NAMI National and author of “You Are Not Alone: The NAMI Guide to Navigating Mental Health” to be the keynote speaker at the event May 10.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.