MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont now allows terminally ill non-residents to use its medical-aid-in-dying option, following the signing of a new law by Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday.
With the residency requirement dropped, it’s possible for people to travel to Vermont to pursue — under strict conditions — the option of choosing the time and place of their death.
Rebecca Brown, director of the New Hampshire Alliance for End of Life Options, announced the change in Vermont law in a news release the same day, explaining how New Hampshire residents can access the option and saying, "We’re very pleased that Vermont has opened up medical aid in dying to more people."
Patients must meet all of Vermont 's other criteria for medical-aid-in-dying (MAiD) eligibility. The patient must be over 18 and mentally competent. They must be able to self-administer the life ending medication. And they must be judged by two Vermont physicians as having less than six months to live. This means that out-of-state residents must establish a relationship with a Vermont physician. Physicians may make individual decisions about how they will accept MAiD patients and some may decide to only accept patients enrolled in hospice, for instance.
Critically for people in other states, the entire procedure for medical aid in dying should be completed in Vermont.
According to Brown, a New Hampshire resident should not obtain the prescribed medication in Vermont and bring it home to use.
“In New Hampshire, where MAiD is not yet legal, ‘assisting suicide’ is a criminal offense,” said Brown. “If a patient received the prescription in Vermont and used it here in New Hampshire with the knowledge of or in the presence of friends or family, those loved ones could potentially be implicated in the death.”
Vermont and the other nine states and District of Columbia where medical aid in dying is legal specifically state that MAiD is not suicide, Brown noted. Everyone involved with the death is protected by law.
Brown said Vermont's action "highlights why we in New Hampshire need a MAiD law of our own. Our citizens shouldn’t have to travel away from home to exercise their right to die. Most people say they want to die at home. It’s time we in the ‘Live Free or Die’ state honor that.”
If you or anyone you know is interested in pursuing medical aid in dying in Vermont, contact the New Hampshire Alliance for End of Life Options at contact@nhendoflifeoptions.org or call (603) 728-5557. NH Options is working with Patient Choices Vermont to keep New Hampshire residents informed and offer guidance.
The New Hampshire Alliance for End of Life Options is a grassroots initiative for choice and dignity at life’s end. For more information, go to nhendoflifeoptions.org.
