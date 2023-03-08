IMG_3595.jpeg

The Mountain Mamas donated $3,700 to Starting Point. Front row: Former racers, Raetha Stoddard, Starting Point outreach specialist; Bobbie Box and Kathy Baltz; current racers, Genn Anzaldi, Celine Tinkham. Standing: Sue Stagnone (captain), Jackie Hutchinson, Martha Leich, Karen Beck, Nora Bean, Beth Carta-Dolan, Denise Royer and Jeannie Wholey. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — On Week 7 of Cranmore Mountain Meisters on March 1, the Mountain Mamas racing team closed out its scholarship fund by donating the remaining funds in the account to Starting Point Services for Victims of Domestic and Sexual Violence of Carroll County in Conway.

Team members presented a check for $3,700 to Raetha Stoddard, outreach and prevention specialist for Starting Point, a former interim Starting Point director and former Mountain Mamas team member.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.