CONWAY — On Week 7 of Cranmore Mountain Meisters on March 1, the Mountain Mamas racing team closed out its scholarship fund by donating the remaining funds in the account to Starting Point Services for Victims of Domestic and Sexual Violence of Carroll County in Conway.
Team members presented a check for $3,700 to Raetha Stoddard, outreach and prevention specialist for Starting Point, a former interim Starting Point director and former Mountain Mamas team member.
In making the donation, team members reflected on the loss of teammate Jody Buzzell, who was killed at the age of 52 by her husband in January 2015 in a murder suicide, and on Nov. 30, 2022, the domestic violence-related death of Esmae Doucette at age 23 in Jackson.
The Mountain Mamas — who were founded in 1981 — established the scholarship fund in 2015 following Buzzell’s death and annually hold an observance at Cranmore in her memory, with purple ribbons on their helmets to heighten awareness of domestic violence.
“Over the last eight years, our scholarship funds have supported 10 women in their goals for continued education and supporting donations to Kennett Graduation, as well as to the Kennett High School STEM robotics team,” said team member Sue Stagnone, who organized the presentation with teammate Bobbie Box.
“As we plan to close the Mountain Mamas Scholarship Fund account with the final donation to Starting Point,” said Stagnone, “we invite and encourage everyone to donate to Starting Point at this same time to show our continued support to the very important services needed in our community.”
She said the recent death of Doucette “reminds everyone of the precious lives that need protection, support and outreach to avoid such future loss through such services provided in our community by Starting Point … There is much work yet to do!”
Stoddard thanked her former teammates for their donation, noting: “As I tried to say, with a few tears, the cash donations are incredibly helpful in providing essential and often critical resources to victims and their children, but even more critical is the work that the Mountain Mamas do both collectively and individually to create safety nets and a true sense of community. Those are the core resources we all need to stay healthy and safe. I cannot emphasize enough how important you all are in reducing the risk of domestic violence in our community. When we know one another and we know where to go for help, we can change lives for the better and perhaps even save lives.”
In a follow-up interview, Stoddard said that Carroll County’s domestic violence statistics are the same as nationally, that one of every three women will experience domestic violence.
“The difference,” said Stoddard, “is that because we are such a close community, everyone knows the one in three, and because we are such a tight knit community, the domestic violence against that ‘one’ affects all of us.”
She said Starting Point last year received 6,000 calls for assistance and provided services to 600 clients in Carroll County.
Starting Point is a non-profit organization dedicated to:
• Ensuring quality services are provided to victims of relationship violence and sexual abuse.
• Preventing future relationship violence.
• Promoting social change.
• Encouraging accountability and education for perpetrators and stalkers.
Stoddard said Starting Point provides 24/7 crisis intervention, court advocacy, hospital advocacy, support at the children advocacy center, emergency shelter, transitional services, and outreach and prevention.
All services are provided for free and are strictly confidential.
Starting Point offers “Chat with an Advocate” appointments, available Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
To learn more, call the Conway office at (603) 447-2494 or the Southern Carroll County Office: at (603) 452.8014 or the 24-Hour Crisis Line at 1-(800) 336-37957 or write P.O. Box 1972, Conway, NH 03818.
