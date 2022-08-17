CONWAY — White Mountain Community Health Center is partnering with New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services to provide monkeypox vaccine to people who are at the highest risk of monkeypox to help protect against infection.
Vaccination after an exposure may also help prevent the disease or make it less severe.
The health center is the only site in Carroll County where monkeypox vaccination is available. You don’t need to be a patient of the health center to be vaccinated. If you think you meet the criteria to get a vaccine, please visit the health center website at whitemountainhealth.org to complete the monkeypox vaccine request form and they will contact you to schedule an appointment.
You can get the monkeypox vaccine after an exposure if:
• You’ve had hours of face-to-face contact or direct physical contact with someone with suspected or confirmed monkeypox in the past 14 days.
• You’ve had physical contact with items such as clothing or linens that have previously touched the rash or body fluids of a person with monkeypox in the past 14 days.
• You’re a health-care worker and you’ve had an exposure to monkeypox in the past 14 days without wearing all recommended PPE.
You can get the monkeypox vaccine without an exposure if you are a man who has sex with men and ONE of the following is true:
• You’re taking medication for HIV prevention (PrEP).
• You’ve had three or more new sex partners in the last month.
• You engage in group or anonymous sex, sex-on-site venues or events, or sex in exchange for money, drugs or other services.
White Mountain Community Health Center is not charging a fee for monkeypox vaccination.
Executive Director JR Porter said, “It’s important to us to ensure that everyone who qualifies can access this vaccine. It costs us about $20 in supplies and staff time to administer. We appreciate donations from those receiving the vaccine to cover some or all of that cost from those who are able.”
Monkeypox causes a rash, bumps or blisters anywhere on the body, including the genitals.
Other symptoms can include flu-like symptoms such as a fever, headaches, muscle aches and swollen lymph nodes. Symptom onset ranges from five to 21 days after exposure.
To date, the national Centers for Disease Control report there have been 15 cases of monkeypox in New Hampshire and three cases in Maine since the current global outbreak of monkeypox began in May. Nationwide, there have been 12,689 cases. Last Friday, the Maine Center for Disease Control reported its first pediatrict case of monkeypox (in someone under the age of 18).
Most primary care providers can test for monkeypox. NH DHHS recommends talking to your health-care provider if you have a new skin rash or legions, especially when accompanied by other symptoms.
Monkeypox is not considered a sexually transmitted disease, but it is often transmitted through close, sustained physical contact, which can include sexual contact.
To reduce your risk of getting monkeypox, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends avoiding close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox; avoiding contact with objects and materials that a person with monkeypox has used; and washing your hands often.
White Mountain Community Health Center’s providers are accepting new patients, and their sliding fee scale makes visits affordable for people at all income levels. Call (603) 447-8900 to schedule an appointment or visit their website at whitemountainhealth.org to fill out new patient forms.
White Mountain Community Health Center is located at 298 White Mountain Highway, just north of Conway Village on Route 16, and offers comprehensive primary care to men, women and children, including dental care, family planning, substance abuse treatment, and support services. The health center is a non-profit that exists to ensure that everyone in our community can access high-quality health care, regardless of ability to pay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.