JYNNEOS vaccine.jpg

The monkeypox vaccine is available at White Mountain Community Health Center for people who at high risk for infection with the monkeypox virus. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — White Mountain Community Health Center is partnering with New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services to provide monkeypox vaccine to people who are at the highest risk of monkeypox to help protect against infection.

Vaccination after an exposure may also help prevent the disease or make it less severe.

