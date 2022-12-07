Dr. Charlotte Helvie and Dr. Kathryn Fekete

Dr. Charlotte Helvie (left) and Dr. Kathryn Fekete show off the Excellence in Pediatric Care plaque awarded to Mount Washington Valley Rural Health Primary Care at Memorial Hospital. (COURTESY PHOTO)

PORTLAND, Maine — The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital has recognized Memorial Hospital for Excellence in Pediatric Care. The recognition honors MaineHealth primary care practice and providers for meeting high standards for pediatric care and achieving benchmarks for patient screenings, vaccinations, and preventive care.

“Receiving this Excellence in Pediatric Care recognition is an honor,” says Dr. Craig Smith, medical director for Memorial Hospital’s Mount Washington Valley Rural Health Primary Care. “Our talented team is compassionate and attentive and they do an excellent job connecting with kids and their parents. Everyone has worked so hard toward these goals.”

