Memorial Hospital Medical Assistants

Cory Jackson (left) and Jessica Hill, previous participants in the Memorial Hospital/White Mountains Community College medical assistant apprenticeship program, are currently employed at Memorial Hospital in North Conway. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — Memorial Hospital is partnering with White Mountains Community College to sponsor eight students in their upcoming medical assistant program cohort.

The nine-month credit-bearing program at WMCC includes full tuition and fees along with apprentice employment at Memorial Hospital. On completion, students are eligible for continued employment at Memorial Hospital.

