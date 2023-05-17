Cory Jackson (left) and Jessica Hill, previous participants in the Memorial Hospital/White Mountains Community College medical assistant apprenticeship program, are currently employed at Memorial Hospital in North Conway. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — Memorial Hospital is partnering with White Mountains Community College to sponsor eight students in their upcoming medical assistant program cohort.
The nine-month credit-bearing program at WMCC includes full tuition and fees along with apprentice employment at Memorial Hospital. On completion, students are eligible for continued employment at Memorial Hospital.
Andrea Rathbone, Memorial Hospital’s senior director of practice operations, said, “This is a great opportunity for students interested in a health career.”
Upon completion of the nine-month apprenticeship, program graduates will be certified medical assistants. According to Rathbone, students will attend classes two days each week, spend two days working at Memorial as a medical assistant apprentice rotating through the hospital’s specialty care offices and other practices, and use a fifth day to study. Students will earn the equivalent of 40 hours of pay for each week they are in the program.
Students must apply for admission to White Mountains Community College as well as complete an employment application and background check at Memorial Hospital.
To learn more about medical assistant positions at Memorial Hospital, contact Connor Lemay at connor.lemay@mainehealth.org or (207) 661-6892. To learn more about WMCC’s Medical Assistant Certificate program, contact Karen Edwards at kedwards@ccssnh.edu, (603) 342-3092 or go to wmcc.edu.
