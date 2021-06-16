CONWAY — Memorial Hospital will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Settlers Green in North Conway on Saturday, June 26.
The event, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., will offer the two-shot Pfizer vaccine to individuals 12 and older (under 18 requires parental consent), or the Johnson and Johnson vaccine (the single shot) for individuals 18 and older. No appointment is needed for this clinic at store location A14 (next to Famous Footwear).
Will Owen RN, Memorial emergency management coordinator, says this clinic is an easy way for individuals to start or finish their COVID-19 vaccinations. “We know COVID-19 will be with us for a while and as our businesses and communities return to normal the best way to protect yourself and others is through vaccination."
Memorial previously held a clinic at Settlers Green for outlet employees, something Settlers Green Director of Marketing and Events Laura Lemieux says was welcomed by businesses as a way to protect their employees and their customers.
“This clinic gives employees an easy way to get their second dose while providing an important service to our community and visitors.”
For more information on this clinic call (603) 356-0673, option 2.
Still vaccine hesitant? Ask your primary care provider or go to cdc.gov/covid19 for vaccine information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.