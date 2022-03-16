CONWAY — Memorial Hospital officials will once again be open to visitors who want to see family and friends who are patients in the hospital.
“We’ve heard a lot of people really wishing they could come in to see their families,” said Memorial Chief Nursing Officer Kris Dascoulias during a Zoom meeting last Friday. “We’re happy to be able to do that finally, to feel safe enough to start opening that up.”
The hospital has been closed to visitors for much of the past six months as COVID-19 cases rose throughout the fall and winter.
The hospital also discontinued its biweekly Zoom COVID update meetings to update the community on COVID-19, noting sharp declines in COVID-19 in the Mount Washington Valley and the state.
“It’s really looking much better. We’re definitely heading in a good direction,” said Dascoulias, who led the meeting. She noted that hospital president Art Mathisen, Chief Medical Officer Matt Dunn and Emergency Management Preparedness Coordinator Will Owen, RN, were all off for the day, “which probably tells you something,” Dascoulias said. “I don’t think much of that’s happened in the last couple years.”
While Dascoulias said, “We’re trying to try to get people to come in to see their loved ones,” she also noted that people will still be screened for COVID and be required to wear masks in the facility.
“Health care is still in the category of for the CDC of wearing masks,” Dascoulias said, “And so we will be asking people to still do that, while you’re in the hospital.”
The announcement also came as the hospital prepared to close its COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the former Weather Discovery Center in North Conway Village this week and move all vaccination efforts to primary care at the hospital. Wednesday was the last day the clinic was open.
“We’ve seen primary care have an uptick in what they’re doing, as we’ve seen a decline in the vaccine clinic,” Dascoulias said. “That’s what we were watching to determine when it was right to move out of the observatory and know that primary care could handle the vaccine demand.”
As of last week, the hospital was already giving more vaccines to patients in primary care (22) than they gave at the clinic (15).
Dascoulias called closing the clinic “bittersweet.”
“We were really proud to do that work, really happy to be there. I think for most of us, it was some of our best days in the past couple years, just being able to be there and offer some hope and see our community,” she said. “It was definitely not a place I minded being.”
After this week, vaccinations will continue to be available through the hospital’s primary care department to everyone, including those who are not primary care patients, by appointment only.
“When the vaccine clinic came, it was definitely Art’s intention to have that open to anyone that wanted a vaccine. And that will stay as we transition to primary care,” Dascoulias said.
All of the statistics the hospital uses to track the amount COVID-19 in the valley, including numbers of cases, hospitalizations and calls for PCR testing have been declining since the end of January and dropped over the past two weeks to rates not seen since mid-August of 2021 before the Delta and Omicron surges.
The national Centers for Disease control currently list the level of COVID in the community for Carroll County as low.
The most recent statewide seven-day average number of new cases, reported March 10 by the state Department of Health and Human Services, was 122.7. Cases peaked at an average of close to 4,000 per day in mid-January. The average number of deaths per day (over seven days) has dropped to 1.1 statewide, from a high of more than 11 per day in late December and early January.
COVID hospitalizations in the state, which tend to lag behind new cases, have also dropped to 44 from a high of about 475 in late December. Most of those cases are in the southwestern and central regions of the state. In the six hospitals in northern New Hampshire, including Carroll, Coos and much of Grafton county, there are only three confirmed cases of people hospitalized with COVID. Throughout the North Country, the state reports, about 50 percent of hospital beds are currently unoccupied. A month ago, that figure was greater than 100 percent as hospitals struggled to find beds for those who needed them.
“I’m happy to report the hospital is actually doing pretty well. We’re still extremely busy right now but our COVID numbers have really trailed off,” Dascoulias said.
Among Memorial’s numbers, 56 people tested at the drive-thru COVID-19 testing center outside the emergency department last week, with seven testing positive for the virus. At its height in early January, the center was testing over 1,000 people a week, with close to 25 percent of them testing positive for the virus.
Much of the testing is for people who are traveling and those who are preparing to have surgery, both of which require recent PCR test results rather than the at-home antigen tests.
There is no current plan to end the testing at the drive-thru center, though Dascoulias said the hospital administration is talking about cutting back hours.
Even if testing is suspended, Dascoulias said the facilities would likely remain standing for some time, ready to be called back into operation.
“I think we’re all very optimistic, like I said, but we’re also being very cautious,” she said. “Obviously, we’ll be having our eye out on all of the data, what’s going on nationally and around us. And we’ll adjust as needed.”
She thanked those who participated in the Zoom meetings, which brought together health-care, business and non-profit leaders in the valley.
“I think we’ve really enjoyed connecting with the community and sharing information and I think you guys have all brought as much to us as we have to you,” Dascoulias said. “Hopefully we can connect on better projects and move along.”
