Sarah Lacey and Sarah Petersen

Sarah A Lacey (left), APRN-FNP, and Sarah B Petersen, FNP-MSN will be hosting a community education talk at the Gibson Center for Senior Services on Friday, Feb. 17, at 12:30 p.m. (MEMORIAL HOSPITAL COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — Nurse practitioners at Memorial Hospital are considering matters of the heart this week — though their focus is more physiological than sentimental.

Sarah A. Lacey, APRN-FNP, and Sarah B. Petersen, FNP-MSN, from cardiovascular services at Memorial Hospital will be hosting an educational talk about risk factors for cardiovascular disease and prevention strategies on Friday, Feb. 17 at 12:30 p.m. at the Gibson Center for Senior Services at 14 Grove St. in North Conway.

