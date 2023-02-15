Sarah A Lacey (left), APRN-FNP, and Sarah B Petersen, FNP-MSN will be hosting a community education talk at the Gibson Center for Senior Services on Friday, Feb. 17, at 12:30 p.m. (MEMORIAL HOSPITAL COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — Nurse practitioners at Memorial Hospital are considering matters of the heart this week — though their focus is more physiological than sentimental.
Sarah A. Lacey, APRN-FNP, and Sarah B. Petersen, FNP-MSN, from cardiovascular services at Memorial Hospital will be hosting an educational talk about risk factors for cardiovascular disease and prevention strategies on Friday, Feb. 17 at 12:30 p.m. at the Gibson Center for Senior Services at 14 Grove St. in North Conway.
“We are excited for this opportunity,” said Lacey. “We are looking forward to sharing some practical strategies for preventing cardiovascular disease and helping people to understand their risk for the disease.”
The Gibson Center for Senior Services invites all who are interested to attend the talk. For those attending lunch at the Gibson Center, the program will follow shortly after the conclusion of lunch.
Memorial Hospital and the Gibson Center are teaming up to host a series of community education talks hosted by health experts. Future health topics include nutrition and diabetes and organ donation.
“I am excited about our working together with Memorial to improve the quality of people’s lives,” said Jill Reynolds, Gibson Center program director.
To learn more about upcoming programs, contact Carrie Burkett, communications and development specialist at Memorial hospital, at carrie.burkett@mainehealth.org or (603) 356-5461, Ext. 2264.
