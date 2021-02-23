CONWAY — Applications are now available for Memorial Hospital’s health-care scholarships, including the Memorial Hospital Scholarship, the Memorial Hospital Volunteers Scholarship, the Visiting Nurse Home Care and Hospice of Carroll County Kathleen Sheehan Memorial Award and the Miranda Leavitt Diabetes Scholarship.
The scholarship awards support students in the community pursuing careers in health-related fields.
The program specifically assists students within the hospital’s service area, towns served by SAU 9, SAU 13 and MSAD 72.
Adults returning to school, changing careers or seeking additional education may also apply. Applicants must be accepted into an accredited course of study in a health-related field on at least a half-time basis, and demonstrate completion of a portion of the program or provide a high school transcript.
Each scholarship has its own criteria that students must meet to apply.
Memorial Hospital Scholarships ($1,000 per recipient): Must be a high school senior entering a health-related field or college student in a health-related field. The student must be from SAU 9, SAU 13 or MSAD 72. Applicants may be the son, daughter or grandson or granddaughter of a Memorial Hospital employee or volunteer. The Memorial Hospital Scholarship also applies to employees who are attending college in a health related field.
Kathleen Sheehan Memorial Award ($1,000): Must be currently enrolled in an accredited health-related field of study program. Must reside in Carroll County or Western Maine.
Memorial Hospital Volunteers Scholarship Program ($1,000 per recipient): Awarded to an employee or volunteer of Memorial Hospital or the relative of a Memorial Hospital employee or volunteer. Student must be pursuing health-related studies on a full-time basis.
Memorial Hospital Volunteers Healthcare Studies Scholarship ($1,000): Awarded to a Kennett High School graduating senior pursuing health-care studies.
Miranda Leavitt Diabetes Scholarship ($1,000): Awarded to a student residing in Carroll County or Western Maine who either has Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes; or who is currently enrolled full-time in college and pursuing studies related to health care, nutrition, exercise physiology or health education.
Candidates must submit an application form online no later than April 1. Only online applications will be considered. Awards are based on scholastic ability, applicable work experience, demonstrated financial needs and an essay on the student’s goals.
The online application and more information are available online at Memorial Hospital’s website, memorialhospitalnh.org/scholarships.
