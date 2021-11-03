CONWAY — Memorial Hospital is increasing its ability to give monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19, setting up a new dedicated clinic this week in the former orthopedic sports medicine offices at the hospital.
The orthopedic department has been moved to the former physical therapy building in front of the hospital.
The clinic opened Monday and is expected to be able to provide monoclonal antibody treatments for four to eight people per day. Memorial Hospital is one of 15 hospitals in the state that provide monoclonal antibody treatments.
While state officials have been having difficulties reporting COVID-19 data in recent weeks, Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state’s epidemiologist, said Tuesday the state is averaging 500-600 new cases a day and some days are more, with an average test positivity rate statewide of 6.4 percent.
The Memorial Hospital testing clinic, which operates Monday-Friday, has been increasingly busy, growing over the past two weeks to testing about 700 people per week, and Memorial Hospital Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Will Owen, said Friday the hospital is looking at ways to expand those hours to weekends.
As testing has increased at the hospital, Owen said the positivity rate has also gone up and is now roughly 12-13 percent.
“The increase in testing should make those percentages actually go down if we’re doing it right and so when our testing volume goes up and our positivity goes up that’s even more concerning,” Owen said. “It means that COVID is present here.”
With more positive cases, comes more need for monoclonal antibody treatments, which have proved effective in lessening the severity of the disease.
Owen said the outpatient treatments take about 1½ hours, including a half-hour infusion and an hour for observation.
“Depending on how severely sick you are, we may be giving you other treatments like fluids or hydration,” Owen said. “Actual treatment length is an hour and a half but getting you into the building, getting an IV started and getting you out of the building, you should anticipate 2 to 2 1/2 hours.”
The hospital has been providing monoclonal antibody treatments since late spring or early summer, but Owen said, "It’s just been a juggling act because we’ve had to find the staff and the place to do it based on the patients’ needs.” he said. Further complicating the work is the fact that those patients have COVID and have to be isolated.
“We did them in the emergency department for a while,” Owen said. “When things got very busy we had to suspend them for a short period because it was impeding the operation of the Emergency Department.”
During that time, the hospital sent patients needing the treatment to other hospitals in the MaineHealth system, like Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway, Maine.
“But that was for a short time, then we developed alternatives and started again,” Owen said, noting the need quickly grew beyond the one to three patients a day the hospital was set up to provide treatments for.
So, they developed the new service area, he said, noting, “They will be in a separate area from the rest of the hospital,” with an isolated entrance, and will allow one nurse to treat multiple patients at a time.
“We anticipate, if there is a need, looking at ways to expand that as well,” he said.
Memorial staff review all the cases of people who test positive for COVID-19 at their testing center to see if they qualify for the treatments, calling them and checking on how sick they are as well as learning about their general health.
Monoclonal antibody treatments are offered to people who have had a positive test for COVID-19, have developed mild to moderate symptoms and are at high risk of severe outcomes from the disease, including hospitalization and death.
The treatment must be administered within 10 days of the onset of symptoms to be effective.
Owen said a number of factors are considered when determining if a person is at high risk. They include such things as being 65 or older; having a BMI over 25; chronic diseases like diabetes, kidney, cardiovascular or respiratory disease; and pregnancy.
Whether or not a person has been vaccinated is also taken into account but is not by itself a determining factor in whether someone should or should not receive monoclonal antibody treatments.
Owen said all the factors that may influence the progression to severe COVID-19 are considered and those who meet the criteria are offered the treatments.
“We will also take referrals from the outside — from Saco (River Medical Group), or the White Mountain Community Health Center or wherever; we are happy to take those referrals,” he said, as well as referrals from the hospital’s primary care providers.
Screening for the treatment can be done by contacting Memorial’s primary care offices at (603) 356-5472.
Owen said while the treatments have shown good evidence of reducing hospitalizations, “vaccines are still the best bet in preventative medicine,” and are proven to reduce the severity of COVID-19 illness.
