CONWAY — Memorial Hospital will be offering Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to some patients at the hospital’s clinic this Friday.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccines are popular with some people because a second shot is not required as it is with the other two vaccines. The Pfizer vaccine requires a second shot three weeks after the first shot; the Moderna vaccine requries a second shot after four weeks.
“One and done is a popular option,” said Memorial spokesperson Tim Kershner.
Most Johnson & Johson vaccine in New Hampshire has been reserved by the state for mass-vaccination sites like the drive-thru clinics the state has held at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.
While the hospital usually has Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for patients who come to the clinic, located in the former Weather Discovery Center in North Conway Village, but this Friday, Kersher said there will also be about two dozen doses of the Johnon & Johnson vaccines available.
The clinic, located at 2779 White Mountain Highway in North Conway, next to Citizen’s Bank, is open Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
People do not need an appointment in order to get the vaccine at the Memorial Hospital clinic but if you want to schedule an appointment, you can do so online at vaccine.mainehealth.org or by calling the hospital at (603) 356-0673 at press Option 2.
Kershner said there was no significant change in sign-ups after the move to the MaineHealth scheduling system last week. This week, the clinic has 233 people scheduled to receive a vaccination; but the clinic does receive additional walk-ins each week.
To date, the hospital clinic has administered 16,750 doses of vaccine, including 8,698 people who are fully vaccinated.
As of Tuesday, first doses may no longer be scheduled in the state’s Vaccination and Immunization Network Interface (VINI) system but second dose appointments can be rescheduled there. second doses are being scheduled at the time of the first shot.
The hospital is also continuing to reach out to local businesses to bring the vaccine to them. To date only two such outreach clinics have been scheduled, one last week at Settlers Green, and an upcoming clinic planned at Story Land.
Kershner said the hospital staff have also been speaking to the Valley Originals, a group of locally owned independent restaurants in the Mount Washington Valley about the possibility of having a special clinic for their staff.
Anyone interested in talking about barriers to vaccination or ideas about getting people vaccinated, or who is interested in scheduling an clinic can contact Memorial Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Will Owen at (603) 356-5461, Ext. 2038.
