CONWAY — What began with one needle pushed into one arm in late January recently passed a milestone. The Memorial Hospital vaccine clinic administered its 10,000th dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.
In many ways, said Memorial Emergency Preparedness Manager Will Owen, RN, it was just like the first dose. “The patient came for a scheduled appointment, checked in, was screened, sat in a pod and received his vaccine,” he said.
That patient was Jim Gilbert of Freedom.
Owen added that while the vaccination process “has become more routine,” the purpose has not, with hospital staff and community volunteers working to help change the course of the pandemic.
The hospital clinic administers primarily the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, both requiring two doses given three to four weeks apart.
That means more than 5,000 New Hampshire residents have visited the facility in the former Mt. Washington Observatory Discovery Center in North Conway to receive their shot.
Owen credited the clinic staff for their efforts in reaching the 10,000th vaccine mark.
Owen recalled the first few days of operation in late January saw about 120 people come through the clinic each day, but, he said, “We were prepared to ramp up to about 240 vaccinations each day.”
The Memorial clinic now regularly administers more than 300 vaccines each day. As allocations increased, appointments grew, vaccine guidance changed and logistical lessons were learned, Owen said. He noted the staff continues to demonstrate the flexibility necessary to grow and change with the clinic and needs of the community.
Owen does not know how long the clinic will be needed, and vaccine clinics throughout the state are beginning to prepare to transition to other vaccine distribution models if deemed necessary.
Until that time, he encourages everyone to make an appointment (there are openings available at the Memorial site) and receive their vaccine. He expects the Memorial COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic can continue to safely give 10,000 more injections.
All New Hampshire residents age 16 and older can register to make an appointment to receive the vaccine by going to vaccines.nh.gov or by calling 211.
Patients under 18 must also have parental consent to receive a vaccine.
