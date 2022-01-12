CONWAY — It’s a boy! Memorial Hospital’s first baby of the New Year, Bruno James Bell, arrived at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 2. Bruno’s parents are Carly Kobs and Malachi Bell of Fryeburg, Maine.
Bruno weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces at birth. He joins brother, Malachi, age 1½.
“Our experience at Memorial Hospital was everything that I wanted,” said proud mom, Carly. “The labor and delivery staff was wonderful, supportive and acted fast.”
As the first baby born at the hospital in 2022, Bruno and his family were honored with an array of gifts and gift certificates from several donors in the Mount Washington Valley.
Thanks to the generosity of the local community, the family received gifts from Café Noche, the White Mountain Independents, Hannaford Supermarket, the Skinny Towel and Washcloth Co., Vito Marcello’s Italian Bistro, the White Mountain Hotel and Resort, Storyland, the Memorial Hospital Volunteers and the Memorial Hospital Medical Staff.
For more information about the Family Birthing Center at Memorial Hospital, go to memorialhospitalnh.org or call (603) 356-5461.
