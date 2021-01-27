CONWAY — While Memorial Hospital in North Conway started administering vaccines to New Hampshire residents 65 and older this week, Memorial patients who reside in Maine must be aged 70 or older to be vaccinated and must get their shots at a clinic in Maine.
While officials at Memorial had initially said they hoped to be able to vaccinate their Maine patients, state regulations in Maine and New Hampshire are limiting the vaccines to state residents only. About 10 percent of the patients at Memorial’s primary care practice reside in Maine.
MaineHealth sent out a letter to Maine residents in its system with information about clinic locations and how to sign up for the vaccine.
Vaccinations are by appointment only, and people are urged not to arrive at a vaccination site without one.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna versions of the vaccine require cold storage and special handling. Also vaccine recipients must be observed for a period of time afterwards to monitor against adverse reactions. Because of these requirements, vaccinations will not be done through MaineHealth medical practices, but instead at clinics set up specifically to administer the vaccine.
MaineHealth is asking people not to reach out to local MaineHealth practices to try to schedule a vaccination.
Maine residents can use MaineHealth’s new virtual vaccine assistant to pre-register for the vaccination by calling (877) 780-7545. MaineHealth is not offering online scheduling of appointments. To register people will need to provide their date of birth, zip code and phone number. Pre-registration secures a place in line for the vaccine through MaineHealth, which will reach out to people when they are ready to schedule an appointment for the vaccine. At this time MaineHealth is scheduling appointments only one week in advance.
People may pre-register even if they are not currently eligible for a vaccine. They will receive a call back to schedule a vaccine once they are eligible and in the order their call was received.
Noting that vaccine supplies are limited, the letter states, “We are working with the state of Maine to assure that vaccine clinics are open in our communities. These clinics are designed to vaccinate large groups of people quickly and safely. We also have a new MaineHealth virtual vaccine assistant. This is a completely automated system that will make it easier for you to pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine at a MaineHealth clinic.”
MaineHealth began offering vaccines to people age 70 and older last week at Western Maine Health/Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway, the Franklin Community Health Network in Farmington and Mid Coast-Parkview Health in Brunswick, Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford and Sanford. LincolnHealth in Damariscotta and Boothbay Harbor and Maine Medical Center/Maine Medical Partners in greater Portland started vaccinating people 70 and older on Monday.
MaineHealth officials stressed that, for now, there will be limited supplies of the vaccine and that it expects demand to far exceed the amount of vaccine being allotted through the state.
The health system also stressed that demand for scheduling so far has been overwhelming, and they ask everyone to be patient as they seek vaccinations.
Go to mainehealth.org/vaccine for the most up to date information.
