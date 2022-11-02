AUGUSTA— The Maine Department of Health and Human Services recently issued $25 million to Maine hospitals in the latest round of funding to support their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and address ongoing challenges such as workforce recruitment and retention.
Gov. Janet Mills proposed the one-time MaineCare payments as part of her Fiscal Year 2022 supplemental budget which the Legislature passed with bipartisan support. DHHS issued the payments to Maine hospitals Oct. 19 to help them address pandemic-related costs.
“When the pandemic tested Maine hospitals, they rose to the challenge to take care of Maine people. Now, with ongoing challenges, this investment will advance their recovery and help to ensure that they can continue to deliver the quality care that Maine people expect and deserve,” said Mills.
Steve Michaud, president of the Maine Hospital Association said: “Maine hospitals are beyond thankful to the governor and Legislature for hearing our plea for help. Hospitals are under unprecedented financial pressures related to inflation, labor shortages and the ongoing COVID pandemic. This influx of money couldn’t come at a more perfect time and will help us to continue to care for both our patients and caregivers alike.”
DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said, “The payments recognize hospitals’ extra work during the COVID-19 pandemic when hospitalizations surged, as well as Governor Mills’ commitment to rebuilding and expanding Maine’s health care workforce to ensure access to hospital care for all Maine people.”
Hospitals received payments from the $25 million proportional to their pre-pandemic MaineCare revenue.
With this payment, Maine DHHS has directed over $75 million in COVID-19 supplemental payments to Maine hospitals throughout the pandemic. Additionally, the federal government has directly made funding available to Maine hospitals, for a total of over $600 million.
