AUGUSTA— The Maine Department of Health and Human Services recently issued $25 million to Maine hospitals in the latest round of funding to support their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and address ongoing challenges such as workforce recruitment and retention. 

Gov. Janet Mills proposed the one-time MaineCare payments as part of her Fiscal Year 2022 supplemental budget which the Legislature passed with bipartisan support. DHHS issued the payments to Maine hospitals Oct. 19 to help them address pandemic-related costs.  

