Rare illness spread by bite of infected ticks
AUGUSTA — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention last week confirmed a fatal case of Powassan virus infection in a Waldo County resident.
Powassan is one of a number of tick-borne viruses and bacteria known to cause serious illnesses that have been found in Maine and New Hampshire in recent years. Other illnesses include Lyme disease, Babesiosis and Anaplasmosis.
The adult developed neurologic symptoms and died while in the hospital. The person is believed to have became infected in Maine.
Cases of Powassan virus are rare in the United States, with about 25 cases reported each year since 2015. Maine has identified 14 cases since 2010; New Hampshire has identified five cases.
Humans become infected with Powassan through the bite of an infected deer or woodchuck tick.
“Ticks are active and looking for a host to bite right now,” said Nirav D. Shah, director of the Maine CDC. “I urge Maine people and visitors to take steps that prevent tick bites.”
Symptoms of Powassan virus infection usually start one week to one month after the tick bite.
People who get sick may have fever, headache, vomiting, weakness, confusion, seizures or memory loss. Some may experience serious neurologic problems, such as brain or spinal cord inflammation. Severe infection may result in death.
Many people infected with Powassan virus do not get sick.
There is no specific treatment available for this disease. Anyone experiencing these symptoms, should call a health-care provider as soon as possible.
The best protection against all tick-borne diseases is to prevent tick bites. Use these strategies to prevent tick bites:
• Know what tick habitat is — wooded and bushy areas with tall grass — and use caution in areas where ticks may live.
• Avoid these areas and stay in the middle of trails whenever possible.
• Use an EPA-approved repellent on skin. Use Permethrin on clothing for added protection.
• Perform tick checks every day, and especially after leaving tick habitat and after returning home. Bathe or shower after coming inside to wash crawling ticks off your body. Also examine clothing, gear and pets.
• Ask a veterinarian about tick bite prevention for cats and dogs.
To learn more about tick-borne diseases, go to maine.gov/dhhs/vectorborne or dhhs.nh.gov/dphs/cdcs/lyme/index.htm.
Check out maine.gov/dhhs/powassan for more information about Powassan virus.
Find information on tick identification and testing at ticks.umaine.edu.
View information on repellents at maine.gov/dacf/php/gotpests/bugs/mosquito.htm.
