CONWAY — The Conway Public Library has received a grant from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation in the amount of $9,995 for the purpose of purchasing a privacy pod to promote and facilitate telehealth medicine and other uses.
This will further the libraries mission by helping to close the digital divide as well as improve the group meeting room space available at the library.
Rural populations experience significant health disparities compared with their urban counterparts.
Rural U.S. residents are more likely to have chronic diseases such as hypertension, have worse health outcomes, and are less likely to participate in a variety of health promoting behaviors.
Disparities in disease screening, health education, and modifiable behaviors between rural and urban populations are in large part related to the scarcity of healthcare prevention and treatment services available in rural areas. Overcoming these disparities must involve improvements in “access to care,” which is “the timely use of personal health services to achieve the best health outcomes.”
Thanks to the generous grant from NHCF, residents who lack internet access will have a safe and reliable space to access care remotely.
Library Director David Smolen said, “We thank NHCF for this generous technology grant. Public libraries are the go to place for technology assistance in our communities and we are happy to use our skills to help facilitate telehealth medicine.
“If a patient does not have a computer, they can borrow a laptop from the library for their telehealth visit. The pod will be available for use by anyone, it is not just for telehealth,” Smolen said.
Founded in 1900, the mission of the Conway Public Library is to create an environment that promotes lifelong learning and community engagement.
To meet that end the library collects and provides access to materials in print and digital form that meets the intellectual and cultural needs of the community.
The library, located at 15 Greenwood Ave. in Conway Village is open Mondays-Thursdays from 9 a.m.-8 p.m, Fridays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation is New Hampshire’s statewide community foundation, founded in 1962 by and for the people of New Hampshire.
The Foundation manages a growing collection of 2,000 funds created by generous individuals, families and businesses, and awards more than $50 million in grants and scholarships every year. The foundation works with generous and visionary citizens to maximize the power of their giving.
