CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Public Health Services has identified five people with Legionella pneumonia, also known as Legionnaire’s disease, a potentially serious bacterial pneumonia.
All five individuals had stayed at the Meredith Woods and Clearwater Campground in Meredith before coming down with their illness between early fall 2021 and January 2023.
The department on Tuesday issued a news release about the outbreak in order to alert anyone who has stayed at the facility in the event they become ill and to ask the public for help in identifying all sources of contamination.
All five individuals were hospitalized as a result of their illness and later recovered; no deaths have been reported.
If a person visited Meredith Woods and Clearwater Campground in Meredith and was then diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease, or knows someone who was diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease after visiting Meredith Woods, they are asked to contact the N.H. Division of Public Health Services to help inform its investigation.
Meredith Woods is a four-season camping area; Clearwater Campground is a seasonal campground open May to October. The two camping areas are jointly owned and share swimming pool, playground and other recreational facilities.
The Division of Public Health Services and New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services are actively investigating the outbreak to identify water system contamination and implement corrective actions to prevent further infections.
Legionella bacteria are a commonly occurring environmental bacteria that can contaminate water systems, and people become infected from inhaling aerosolized water droplets contaminated with the bacteria.
Sources of the aerosolized water droplets can include showers, hot tubs, faucets, cooling towers, misters and decorative fountains.
It is not spread by drinking or swimming in water, except in the instance of aspiration, and is not usually transmitted from one person to another. Most people become infected by inhaling the bacteria from water droplets.
“Anybody choosing to stay at this facility should be aware of the ongoing outbreak investigation and potential risk for exposure to Legionella bacteria through the facility’s water system,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan. “We are working with the facility and NHDES to implement a water management plan, prevent further water system contamination, and prevent future Legionella infections. Anybody who has stayed at this facility in the last couple of weeks and develops pneumonia or fever and respiratory symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath, headache and muscles aches, should talk to their health-care provider about testing for Legionella infection, which can impact treatment decisions.”
Environmental testing at the facility has shown Legionella pneumophila bacteria contamination in the water system at several locations.
There is also a chance that there are additional locations at the site that may be contaminated. The Division of Public Health Services is working with the facility ownership, NHDES, and an environmental consultant to implement a water prevention and management plan.
Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia caused by the Legionella bacteria. Most people exposed to Legionella will not get sick; however, it can cause severe illness and sometimes result in death.
People do not spread Legionnaires’ disease to other people. Legionnaires’ disease symptoms are very similar to other types of pneumonia and can include cough, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches and headaches. While many people may just develop mild symptoms, if left untreated, Legionnaires' disease can be fatal.
Symptoms usually begin within two to 14 days after exposure to the bacteria. If an individual visited this area and develops symptoms within 14 days of their stay, they should contact their health-care provider and seek medical attention and testing.
If you have information or questions about this outbreak, call the New Hampshire Division of Public Health Services Bureau of Infectious Disease Control at (603) 271-4496, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday, or after hours call (603) 271-5300 and ask for the public health professional on-call.
For more information on Legionella, go to the Waterborne Diseases webpage or CDC webpage at cdc.gov/legionella.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.