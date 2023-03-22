DualSiteMap1S.eps

Meredith Woods is a four-season camping area; Clearwater Campground is a seasonal campground open May to October. The two camping areas are jointly owned and share swimming pool, playground and other recreational facilities. An outbreak of Legionella pneumonia has been traced to the facility. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Public Health Services has identified five people with Legionella pneumonia, also known as Legionnaire’s disease, a potentially serious bacterial pneumonia.

All five individuals had stayed at the Meredith Woods and Clearwater Campground in Meredith before coming down with their illness between early fall 2021 and January 2023.

