CONWAY — Memorial Hospital plans to host a special drive-thru event Saturday after federal and state agencies approved COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5-11 last week.
The driv-thru clinic will take place in the hospital’s main parking lot on Route 16, North Conway, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
While it is aimed at providing vaccinations for children aged 5-11, older children and adults can get vaccinated as well.
The Centers for Disease Control Advisory Committee on Immunizations Practices voted Nov. 2 to recommend the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine and the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services put out a message on its Health Alert Network the following day with guidelines for health-care providers in the Granite State.
So far, the Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID vaccine approved for children.
As with those ages 12 and older, this is a two-dose series with the shots given three weeks apart, but the doses are smaller than the Pfizer vaccine given to older children and adults.
The CDC said the vaccine efficacy was 90.7 percent, and that a smaller proportion of young children experience side effects compared with older children and adults. The most common side effect reported with the vaccine include pain at the site of the injection. Other side effects include tiredness, headache, joint and muscle pain and flu-like symptoms.
In sending out guidelines, the state noted, "Vaccination of children is important to not only protect the child from COVID-19 and associated complications but also to protect the family, and help return kids to more normal social, behavioral and societal functioning (including school and extra-curricular activities)."
Memorial Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Will Owen said Monday: "We know vaccinations are one way of moving beyond this pandemic. With vaccines now approved for younger children, health-care providers “have another tool to keep children safe.”
Owen said no appointment is necessary for parents to take advantage of Saturday's drive-thru event.
“Just drive up, roll down your window and roll up your sleeve,” he said. Naturally, children under 18 must have their parent or legal guardian present.
Hospital spokesperson Tim Kershner said hospital staff held a dress rehearsal for the event last Saturday. During that time, they provided 72 shots, about two-thirds of them to children under 12.
Kershner said the event will be similar to drive-thru flu vaccination clinics the hospital has held in the past.
"The biggest difference is we need to find a place to park people while we check for adverse reactions," he said. Those receiving a COVID-19 vaccine are asked to wait 15 minutes before leaving in case they have an allergic or other reaction to the shot.
A pediatrician will be on-site to answer questions.
Consent forms can be downloaded and completed in advance at memorialhospitalnh.org/kidsvax. This will save time at the event site.
Owen said eligible older children and adults can receive first or second doses of either the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine or a booster.
Anyone presenting for a second dose or a booster should bring their original vaccine card.
The hospital also continues to run a vaccination clinic at the former Weather Discovery Center in North Conway every Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Pediatric vaccinations are available there as well, either with an appointment or on a walk-in basis.
Appointments are encouraged to help with planning. To schedule an appointment or for more information, people can call (603) 356-0673.
Kershner said the clinic continues to be very busy, with 324 vaccinations given last Tuesday and 352 vaccinations last Wednesday, which was also the day the clinic administered its 20,000th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Vaccinations are also being provided for children and adults during primary care visits, with around 20 shots being given at the hospital's primary care offices each day over the past two weeks.
For more information, go to memorialhospitalnh.org.
