CONCORD — On Friday, Feb. 10, the NH Food Access Coalition and NH Hunger Solutions hosted the inaugural N.H. Food and Nutrition Security Summit.
Food access partners from across the state met at the Holiday Inn in downtown Concord to celebrate working together to advance nutrition equity in 2022, learn best practices and take action to continue vital work in 2023 to improve health equity and eliminate hunger throughout the Granite State.
Attendees from all 10 of New Hampshire’s counties were able to network and build on the success of combating hunger in their communities.
The summit had a full-day agenda where attendees participated in morning breakout sessions to learn best practices for ending hunger, listened to New Hampshire Hunger Solutions Executive Director Laura Milliken's address on the state of hunger in New Hampshire, celebrated N.H. Nutrition Security Award winners and received special visits from U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and New Hampshire’s kid governor, Haydin Simmons.
The keynote speaker Bobbie Bagley, director of the Nashua Division of Public Health and Community Services, spoke about the collective impact in achieving food and nutrition security.
Bagley was joined by panelists Sarah Harpster, executive director at The Community Kitchen in Keene; Elaine Michaud, JD, MPH, supervisor of the Neighborhood & Family Health Branch of the city of Manchester Health Department; Mike Apfelberg, president of United Way of Greater Nashua; and Heidi Barker, healthy living field specialist at University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension.
The summit concluded with regional spaces where attendees from the same regions built connections, identified potential opportunities for collaboration, and co-created a roadmap for ending hunger in their regions.
In a statement, NH Hunger Solutions Executive Director Laura Milliken said: "We were pleased to coordinate and host the inaugural N.H. Food and Nutrition Security Summit. Every Granite Stater must have the nutrition they need to be healthy and well. There are serious physical and mental health effects when people lack food access. The NH Food and Nutrition Security Summit helped advocates, professionals, and non-profits take vital first steps to end hunger in New Hampshire. We hope to see more people participate next year and join us in ending hunger in New Hampshire."
"We also want to thank our award winners. Thanks to their hard work and dedication, we are progressing toward ending hunger in New Hampshire. We hope others will follow their lead, and we are excited to keep working with them to address hunger in New Hampshire."
N.H. Hunger Solutions is a non-profit that advocates for ending food insecurity, improving access to nutritious food and addressing hunger's root causes for all New Hampshire residents. For more information, go to nhhungersolutions.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.