Laura+Milliken+photo-1.jpg

NH Hunger Solutions Executive Director Laura Milliken. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONCORD — On Friday, Feb. 10, the NH Food Access Coalition and NH Hunger Solutions hosted the inaugural N.H. Food and Nutrition Security Summit.

Food access partners from across the state met at the Holiday Inn in downtown Concord to celebrate working together to advance nutrition equity in 2022, learn best practices and take action to continue vital work in 2023 to improve health equity and eliminate hunger throughout the Granite State.

