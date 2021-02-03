WOLFEBORO — Over the weekend, Huggins Hospital, working with the Carroll County Coalition for Public Health and local first responders, collaborated to administer about 100 doses of SARS-CoV-2 vaccine to high-risk patients before those vaccines expired.
According to a press release from Huggins Hospital, the hospital, the coalition and local EMS first responders acted quickly to make sure the doses would not go to waste.
The last-minute clinic was in addition to the vaccination clinic the hospital opened last week to vaccinate people over age 65, medically vulnerable patients and others in Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccinations.
Huggins physicians, providers and nurses were ready at a moment’s notice to administer the vaccines with operational support from coalition members and hospital staff.
“We will do everything we can to make sure our community members don’t miss out on the vaccine to prevent COVID-19,” Janet Williamson, Huggins EMS and emergency management coordinator, said. “When we heard these doses would expire on Sunday, we had employees drop everything over the weekend to come in and help. We were met by a large team of CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) volunteers and staff from C3PH who helped navigate patients through the clinic.”
Huggins officials credited teamwork and quick mobilization of the clinic, to putting more than 100 at-risk people on the road to immunity against COVID-19.
Last week, Huggins’ clinic vaccinated 358 patients and community members in the first week of Phase 1B, with an extra 117 vaccinated on Sunday during the clinic organized overnight to save the doses that were set to expire.
Huggins is also continuing to vaccinate its own staff in Phase 1A of vaccinations.
Monika O’Clair, vice president of marketing and community relations at Huggins said the hospital was contacted by the Carroll County Coalition for Public Health, known as C3PH, about the extra vaccines that had been slated for use in Carroll County.
The 100 doses of Pfizer vaccine came from the state and had been allocated for Carroll County but not used.
The state receives vials of vaccine from the manufacturers and distributes them for use in vaccination clinics around New Hampshire within days of their being used.
Transportation and storage of the vaccines has created logistical challenges for the state and health-care providers as they work to vaccinate as many people as possible and make sure none of the vaccines are wasted.
The two currently approved vaccines for COVID-19, Moderna and Pfizer, can be stored in ultra low temperature freezers for up to six months but have a short shelf life once they are taken out of cold storage.
The Pfizer vaccine can be stored for up to 30 days in special temperature-controled thermal shipping containers and in a refrigerator at temperatures from 36-46 F for up to five days.
Adding to those challenges, shortly after the release of the Pfizer vaccine, health-care workers found they could get six doses rather than five out of vials of the vaccine, meaning slightly more vials were available than had been scheduled.
Once contacted by the coalition for public health, Huggins staff quickly mobilized to contact high-risk patients who are prioritized to get the vaccine first.
O’Clair said Huggins staff worked from a list of the highest-risk patients, many of whom are both elderly and medically vulnerable.
Huggins staff called the high-risk patients to come in and said they were pleasantly surprised with how those community members were also willing to drop everything on a Sunday and come in to be vaccinated.
The regular vaccinations clinics have also gone well, O’Clair said, adding people had commented that the process appeared to be seamless.
O’Clair said Huggins currently anticipates vaccinating about 350 people each week but that is dependent on supplies of the vaccine and may increase.
Huggins Hospital has partnered with the state to offer vaccines in Wolfeboro but is unable to schedule any appointments or help with cancellations or rescheduling.
Those eligible for the vaccine must register online at vaccines.nh.gov or by calling 211 if they do not have access to internet. Vaccines cannot be administered without an appointment.
Community members should contact the state at 211 with any questions regarding registration or scheduling.
