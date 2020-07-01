CONWAY — The New Hampshire House of Representatives concluded their work for the session in the Whittemore Center on the campus of the University of New Hampshire on Tuesday. Now the state reps will wait to see if Gov. Chris Sununu signs into the law several bills, including one that would lower insulin prices and enable affordable prescription drugs for Granite Staters.
HB 1280 capped insulin prices at $30 for a 30-day supply, and will provide a pathway for importing prescription drugs from Canada, requires insurance to cover Epi-Pens and requires bidding on state drug contracts. It was approved 224-104.
“I’m fairly confident Gov. Sununu will sign this bill,” Rep. Ed Butler (D-Hart’s Location), said by phone Wednesday. “It received unanimous support from the state Senate. This had some really important pieces of legislation that was worked on.”
He added: “The importation plan with Canada is a key piece. It allows for a bidding process to take place. If an American company chooses not to lower its price and Canada is cheaper, the contract would go to the lowest bid which is a wonderful thing.”
Butler said HB 1280 also had a reverse auction provision “where to the lowest bidder goes the prize, instead of the highest bidder.”
“It creates a transparency piece that we haven’t seen before. It will save the state significant funds on contracts.”
This was the second and final meeting this session at the Whit. after the House was forced from under the Golden Dome due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March. Legislators had to meet remotely over the internet and by phone before two sessions were held at UNH. Local representatives thought the last day went well and was productive.
“It was a long day, but it went surprisingly smoothly,” Rep. Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett) said by phone Wednesday. “Everyone was on their best behavior.”
With 400 representatives, the need for social distance made returning to Concord virtually impossible. The Whittemore Center with 7,200 seats allowed the reps to spread out safely. Burroughs said most of those on hand wore masks or shields on Tuesday.
“There was a section in the bleachers where people chose not to wear masks,” Burroughs said. “They’re called the Liberty Stance, with about 30 reps, who by choice don’t wear masks.”
The first time the House reconvened on June 12 was “a bit of circus,” according to Burroughs as the session started with a Republican effort to shut down the rest of the session, but it failed 199-143 (only one Democrat voted for the shutdown).
“This time was much better and far more productive,” she said. “A lot of important, and I’ll add bipartisan bills, passed.”
HB 466 — would expand solar net metering in the state. Passed 201-120.
HB 705 — would expand protections against college sexual assault, expands victim’s rights and eliminates an exception around sexual assault committed by a spouse. Passed 254-75.
“This is a win for sexual assault victims,” Burroughs said.
HB 731 — would raise the minimum wage to $12 over three years (currently $7.25). Passed 198-124.
HB 1162 — an omnibus bill focused on protecting children in the state (comprised of 12 separate bills). Passed 209-119.
HB 1247 — would establish new protections for rooming house residents, new supports for homeowners and tenants struggling to pay for housing during the pandemic and bars evictions unless landlords first give tenants a chance to pay back rent over six months. Passed 187-135.
HB 1266 — would make temporary changes to absentee voting in the state to make clear concern about coronavirus is grounds for getting an absentee ballot. Passed 221-101.
HB 1582 — would establish a tuition waiver for children of permanently disabled veterans among other efforts aimed at supporting veterans. Passed 290-36.
HB 1645 — would require a psych screening for police recruits, bans police chokeholds, requires law enforcement to report misconduct by other officers, bans the transfer of New Hampshire inmates to a private prison and tweaks bail reform statutes. Passed 255-74.
HB 1672 — would establish no-excuse absentee balloting in NH, a measure the governor vetoed last year. It passed 195-130.
“Today we passed roughly 30 bills, themselves comprised of more than 150 total pieces of legislation passed by the House and/or Senate before or during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Rep Casey Conley (D-Dover), a former Sun reporter who is finishing up his second term in the House, shared Tuesday. “Omnibus bills are rare in New Hampshire, but it was the only way to legislate during the pandemic that shut the Legislature for nearly three months.”
Butler, who is not seeking a seventh term, praised Conley on Facebook.
“You have much to offer your district, the state and your party. You’re smart and principled. It’s been an honor to serve with you!”
Burroughs shared the outcome of the day’s bills on her Facebook page after each vote.
“What surprised me was I would post on Facebook and I was amazed by how many people were following it. People seemed really interested,” she said.
Burroughs added: “It felt really good to see these bills pass. It will be heartbreaking to see these undone if the governor vetoes some of them.”
Last year, Sununu vetoed 57 bills that came to his desk at the end of the session.
Burroughs admits she still sees a divide across the aisle between the two parties.
“A lot of the bipartisan work takes place in the committees,” she explained. “When the whole group is together, you see the split, and bipartisanship is not there.”
While Butler won’t rule out a run in the future, he has enjoyed representing the district 7 floterial, that covers Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, Freedom, Hale’s Location, Hart’s Location, Jackson, Madison and Tamworth.
“It’s been very rewarding,” he said.
Asked if there was a highlight this session, there was.
“The highlight was COVID and the challenges the legislation faced and worked to overcome. We lost a lot of bill to the coronavirus, but we were still able to achieve a lot and fulfill our duties.”
