CONWAY — Memorial Hospital, like many hospitals in New Hampshire, is struggling to meet the health needs of the community while contending with job vacancies, a statewide mental health crisis and more in-patients than ever.
Officials say these problems are nothing new but have worsened in recent years.
“The pandemic exacerbated a lot of things,” said New Hampshire Hospitals Association Vice President for State Government Relations Paula Minnehan, guest speaker at a legislators’ breakfast hosted at Memorial last Friday.
The association provides support for member hospitals, including advocating for bills in the Legislature.
Executive Councilor Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield) and local Democratic state Reps. Chris McAleer, David Paige, Anita Burroughs and Tom Buco attended the event, along with Memorial President Art Mathisen and other hospital officials.
It was the first legislative breakfast given at the hospital since March of 2020.
Minnehan said the two most significant problems facing New Hampshire hospitals are high occupancy rates and staffing challenges.
The 31 hospitals in the Granite State provide 3,545 beds for patients, and most are filled. The association said bed occupancy rates for 2022 were 91.5 percent, and earlier this year climbed to 96 percent.
While that rate has dropped, Minnehan said it is still “an extraordinarily high rate. We’ve never seen that in our recent history.”
Minnehan said this prevents new admissions for people who need care. She noted that COVID-19 patients now take up only a small percentage of beds and linked the high occupancy rate to what she called “barriers to discharge.”
“For smaller hospitals like Memorial, the impact is their ability to transfer patients in need of higher levels of care,” she said.
Memorial is one of 13 critical access hospitals in the state. These small hospitals in rural communities, limited to 25 in-patient beds, provide the first and closest access for the majority of New Hampshire residents and include all the hospitals in Carroll and Coos Counties.
Among the barriers to discharge is lack of beds at larger hospitals that provide more specialized care. New Hampshire has 12 large community hospitals and five specialty hospitals, almost all in the southeastern quarter of the state, as well as Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, the state’s only teaching hospital.
Other barriers are lack of long-term-care beds in nursing homes and lack of adequate home care that would allow some patients to return home.
They also include problems with placing mental health patients, who often end up spending extended stays in hospital emergency departments.
Burroughs asked how many beds were being taken up in Memorial’s emergency department for people with mental health crises.
Memorial Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Kris Dascoulias said that with 12 emergency department beds, one day last week there were five mental health patients, some of whom had been there for days. She added that when serious emergencies come into the department, they often move mental health patients into the hallway.
“We actually just had somebody cross the 1,000-hour mark (41 days),” she said. “We’ve never had anybody here that long. But we have people that stay here a long, long time.”
Mathisen said in the emergency department, “beds” are actually stretchers. “They’re not made for housing patients for 1,000 hours,” he said.
Minnehan said the state is working to reopen beds at state hospital and add more elsewhere, but she said expanding community mental health services is greatly needed.
“Like my boss always says, we need all of it, now,” she added.
Another strain on hospital resources is an increase in temporary staff, often nurses, the costs of which have skyrocketed.
The results of a 2022 labor cost study for New Hampshire hospitals showed the vacancy rate for nurses has doubled since 2019 and the rates temporary workers get to fill vacancies have more than doubled.
According to the study Minnhean shared, hospitals have seen a 133.1 percent increase in contracted labor costs “that are unsustainable and threaten the financial security of our hospitals.”
Mathisen said Memorial has the equivalent of 14 full-time nursing positions being filled by temporary staff.
“We are spending a lot on that, which is essentially our margin,” he said. “That’s going to continue to be a challenge.”
Legislation to address temporary workers includes a bill to require agencies that provide temporary staff to register with the state.
“What we wanted was them to disclose their costs, what they charge and how much the actual employee is getting. That part all got taken out,” Minnehan said. But she added some legislators see registration as a start.
Minnehan said the association was pleased with the state budget passed in the House, which included Medicaid rate increases. She said the association has prioritized adding funding for long-term care, at both nursing homes and community services.
“We have to ensure that our community partners, the long-term care folks and behavioral health, are getting the funding that they need in order to open up beds and staff,” she said.
The meeting wrapped up on a positive note, with hospital board President Shelley O’Donnell sharing her family’s experience with Memorial Hospital, as well as her work on the board and as a volunteer.
“I get the pleasure of working with these folks and seeing what they do for this community. I’m learning so much from them and then learning from the community when I’m stopped at the supermarket on how much they love this hospital … so I thank you for everything that you have done,” she told the administrators.
Mathisen reflected on the COVID vaccination clinic the hospital set up in North Conway Village, delivering more than 300 vaccinations a day for months.
“That’s why we’re here,” he said. “That’s why rural community hospitals are what they are, to take care of the community in every way possible.”
He said it was a great opportunity for hospital staff and volunteers, and for the community.
“But as I sit here today and think about the challenges that are ahead of us, I think of many more opportunities like that, where we have to make a difference for our community with the help of the leaders of the Mount Washington Valley,” he said.
