Devin Copsey, registered nurse at Memorial Hospital's Emergency Department, tees off at the Wentworth Golf Club in Jackson (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — The 43rd annual Memorial Hospital Open Golf Tournament is scheduled to return to the Wentworth Golf Club in Jackson on Thursday, July 20, at noon. 

This year’s tournament revives the shotgun start with the ‘Grazing on the Green’ awards dinner following play. Proceeds from this year's tournament support equipment needs for Memorial Hospital’s orthopedics program.  

