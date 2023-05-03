CONWAY — The 43rd annual Memorial Hospital Open Golf Tournament is scheduled to return to the Wentworth Golf Club in Jackson on Thursday, July 20, at noon.
This year’s tournament revives the shotgun start with the ‘Grazing on the Green’ awards dinner following play. Proceeds from this year's tournament support equipment needs for Memorial Hospital’s orthopedics program.
“We are looking forward to this year’s golf tournament and I am thrilled the proceeds will support our growing orthopedics program with two new surgeons joining this summer,” said Art Mathisen, president of Memorial Hospital. “Funds raised will go toward the purchase of an additional C-arm mobile imaging unit, an essential piece of equipment used for orthopedic and other surgeries at Memorial including general surgery and urology. With our surgical team growing, equipment like this will enable us to increase our surgeries and overall efficiency.”
The event has raised more than $1 million over its long history, to help provide the equipment, programs and services for the hospital.
The Memorial Hospital Open Golf Tournament was founded in 1980 by former U.S. Rep. Bill Zeliff and Jackson businessman Lee Harmon.
The long-running tournament takes place at the Wentworth Golf Club, which is a beautiful 18-hole course in the heart of quaint Jackson Village.
The tournament features a popular raffle with prizes donated by dozens of local and regional businesses, plus the "Grazing on the Green" awards banquet following the tournament.
“Even our cause, which is to support our growing orthopedic team, goes back to our hospital’s roots,” added Mary Vigeant, co-chair of Memorial Hospital’s golf committee and president of medical staff. “Dr. Shedd, one of Memorial’s founding physicians, was one of the first local experts in treating ski injuries. It is fitting that our tournament will continue his legacy in order to meet the needs of our very active community.”
The tournament this year is expected to sell out, so the committee encourages players to register early. Sponsorship opportunities are still available for local businesses and individuals. Many sponsorship packages include golf teams for the event. This year’s presenting sponsor is Coleman Companies, a family owned and operated company that specializes in heavy earthwork construction.
For more information, or to sign up to golf or sponsor, go tomemorialhospitalnh.org/golf or call Dawn Morrison at (603) 356-5461 ext. 2269 for more information.
