Preparations are underway for the 25th New Hampshire VNA & Hospice Tree of Memories Celebration of Life and Remembrance. This annual event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 12. Due to COVID-19, people will not be able to gather in person for our usual event. A virtual celebration is planned. For more information, go to centralvna.org.
Fir trees will still be at the same locations for this ceremony. They will be at Huggins Hospital, Wolfeboro; the Wakefield Town Hall, Wakefield; Moulton Farm, Meredith; and the Pearson Road Community/Senior Center, Alton.
Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice provides an opportunity to remember the lives of family, friends and neighbors by participating in a touching ceremony which involves the lighting of a tree, sharing of music and prayers, words of comfort, reading of names and the placing of an inscribed porcelain dove on an evergreen tree.
In addition, many local clubs and organizations honor and remember past members.
Each year hundreds of doves are placed on the four village fir trees, but this year due to COVID-19, volunteers will hang all of the doves on the trees where they will remain throughout the month of December.
Proceeds from the sale of doves are used to improve the quality of life for people living in those Lakes Region communities served by Central VNA. For more information or to purchase a dove, call (800) 244-8549 or go to centralvna.org. The deadline for purchasing a dove is Dec. 8.
(0) comments
