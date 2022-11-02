By Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin
New Hampshire public health officials say they see a dangerous combination ahead: a winter rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, and low interest in coronavirus booster shots, especially the new bivalent dose targeted at omicron.
Approximately half of Granite Staters eligible for the first booster have gotten one and far fewer, about 35 percent, have received a second, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The agency has not reported state-level uptakes of the new bivalent booster but has put the national rate at just 4 percent.
Meanwhile, the Kaiser Family Foundation reported in September that half the country had heard “very little” or nothing about the latest booster, which became available last month and is targeted at COVID-19 and the omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5.
Moderna’s bivalent is authorized for people ages 6 and older; the Pfizer bivalent is available to people 5 and older.
“It’s one thing to have the vaccine,” said Dr. Sally Kraft, vice president of population health at Dartmouth Health, in a recent briefing on the bivalent booster. “It’s another to get that vaccine in people’s arms.”
Kraft isn’t alone in sounding the alarm as COVID-19 cases, hospitalization, and deaths are beginning to rise.
There is good news here. The state is in a much better place than it was in January. Deaths have dropped from an average of 11 a day to one, according to the Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 tracker.
Hospitalizations have dropped dramatically, according to the department and the New Hampshire Hospital Association, from about 400 at the start of the year to about 140 on in mid-October.
It’s impossible to accurately track new COVID-19 cases because home test results are not reported to the state.
Dr. Michael Calderwood, chief quality officer at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, attributed those improvements to increased immunity in the state from vaccination, boosters, and COVID-19 infections. But those numbers are ticking up, he said, as immunity wanes and new primary vaccination doses and boosters have stalled. That rise in cases will continue as the holidays bring people together and the cold weather moves social events indoors, he said.
Calderwood shared two graphs from an October report from The Commonwealth Fund, a health research organization that’s calling for a national fall booster promotion. One graph predicted that by April, hospitalizations nationally would hit 15,000 a day if vaccination rates continue at the current pace. The other forecasted just over 1,200 deaths a day under that scenario.
Those numbers would drop considerably, the organization argued, if as many people got the COVID-19 vaccine as do the flu vaccine, which was about 52 percent of adults and 57 percent of children in 2021, according to the CDC. And they’d fall to near zero if the COVID-19 vaccination rate hit 80 percent.
Calderwood acknowledged the 80 percent rate is a “large” goal; some would call it impossible. Flu vaccination rates, he said, would be a good second choice.
“Even at those rates, the impact is huge,” he said. “And so we have to understand that this is like any other respiratory virus. It has seasonal variation, and we have vaccines that can protect us much like we do each year coming up and getting our flu shot.”
If we’re past the pandemic, why get vaccinated and boosted?
While President Joe Biden made national headlines in September by declaring the pandemic over, he noted in the same sentence that the “problem with COVID” remains. That problem is now an endemic virus still capable of causing serious illness and death, Calderwoood said.
Immunization reduces those risks; with a single booster dose, hospitalizations drop 72 percent for people aged 18-49, Calderwood said. For those 50 and older with two boosters, hospitalizations plummet 82 percent to 87 percent, he said.
Boosters also reduce the risk of developing long COVID by 35 percent to 40 percent, Calderwood added. And he cited studies showing that vaccinated people who required monoclonal antibody treatment responded better than patients who were unvaccinated.
He also noted that even a COVID-19 infection with mild or no symptoms is disruptive when people must miss work and school.
COVID-19 vaccines are recommended for people six months and older. Under the latest guidance from the Food and Drug Administration, the newest Moderna bivalent booster has been approved for people age 6 and older. The Pfizer bivalent booster is approved for people age 5 and older.
The CDC recommends the bivalent booster, which replaces prior boosters, be administered two months after the primary vaccine series or last booster and at least three months after a COVID-19 infection. The state Division of Public Health Services recommends waiting at least three months in both scenarios because vaccine protections last beyond two months.
Vaccines and boosters are widely available in the state. Convenient MD locations and 10 health care practices are offering the vaccine for children under 5. All the state’s major pharmacies, including Rite Aid and CVS, and health care providers across the state are administering vaccines and boosters to people over 5. Individuals are urged to begin with their own health care provider if they have one.
The Department of Health and Human Services has resumed its mobile vaccination program, with regular stops around the state. Employers and organizations can book a vaccine van, and the department recently announced it will bring vaccines to people who are homebound. Details for each option are on the state’s vaccine website, vaccines.nh.gov.
New Hampshire Bulletin senior reporter Annmarie Timmins is a New Hampshire native who covered state government, courts, and social justice issues for the Concord Monitor for 25 years. During her time with the Monitor, she won a Nieman Fellowship to study journalism and mental health courts at Harvard for a year. She has taught journalism at the University of New Hampshire and writing at the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications.
