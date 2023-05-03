CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services advises consumers to check if they have 2-, 5- and 10-pound bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour.

General Mills has announced a recall for Gold Medal all purpose flour with “better if used by” date of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024. The recall is being issued for the potential presence of Salmonella infantis, which was discovered during sampling of the five-pound bag product.

