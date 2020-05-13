CONCORD — Kenny Ware of Glen is one of 10 people around New Hampshire being honored with Older Adult Volunteer Awards by the state Department of Health and Human Services, the New Hampshire State Commission on Aging, and EngAGING NH.
To align with social distancing guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention around COVID-19, the award ceremony will be held at a later date.
"Here in New Hampshire, we take pride in our communities and in our efforts to ensure that all Granite Staters are able to live and age with dignity in the comfort of their communities," said Gov. Chris Sununu. "As we face a public health crisis of unprecedented proportions, the work done by individuals like the recipients of this year's awards has become more important than ever before. We cannot thank you enough for all that you have done to strengthen New Hampshire's communities."
Each May, during Older Americans Month, the Commission on Aging recognizes individuals or couples age 60 or older from each of New Hampshire’s 10 counties for their outstanding volunteer efforts on behalf of older adults and others in their communities. Ware is this year's Carroll County recipient.
Other recipients are: Chris Ray of Gilford in Belknap County, Mona Walsh of Marlborough in Cheshire County, Harold E Marshall Jr. of Lancaster in Coos County, Robert and Effie Bachand of Enfield in Grafton County, Elaine and Harvey Bloom of Merrimack in Hillsborough County, Freda Spiro of Concord in Merrimack County, Nancy D’Agostino of Salem in Rockingham County, Peter Eldredge of Somersworth in Strafford County and Bob Dearborn of Newport in Sullivan County
For more information about the award, contact Roger Vachon at (603) 223-6903.
