CONWAY — Memorial Hospital held its first COVID-19 vaccine outreach clinic on Tuesday morning at Settlers Green in North Conway, with 11 people receiving their first shot of the Pfizer vaccine there.
The four-hour clinic (9 a.m.-1 p.m.), open only to employees of Settlers Green and their families, was held in a vacant store, providing ample space to set up stations for filling out forms, receiving the shot and waiting 15 minutes for observation.
No appointments were required, and employees could come from any of the 70 stores throughout the Settlers Green complex, which also includes Settlers Crossing and Settlers Streetside. A handful came before the shops opened for the day and others said they were coming while on break.
The event was advertized to Settlers members stores through fliers and emails, and Trail’s End Ice Cream, which has a kiosk at Settlers Green, offered free ice cream to anyone vaccinated at the clinic that day.
The turnout was not expected to be large.
“If we get 25 people, that would be great for the first time,” said Laura Lemieux, marketing director at Settlers Green, as the day began.
Lemieux, who went to Berlin in early April to get her vaccination because she could schedule it more quickly there, said she spoke to store managers at Settlers, and found that many of the people who work in the complex are already vaccinated.
Memorial Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Will Owen said the turnout was “not as high as we wanted but those 11 people were appreciative,” adding he believed the ease of access made a difference.
Owen also said as the first outreach clinic, “we didn’t know what it was going to look like, and we wanted to focus on the community. We have lessons learned and we’ll try to apply that.”
Vaccinations have slowed in recent weeks, even with the opening of the Pfizer vaccine for people age 12-17 in the second week in May.
“The school clinics, too, have been great but not what I hoped,” Owen said, adding the hospital clinic has vaccinated about 300 children and young adults in the past 10 days.
While he did not have an age breakdown beyond that group, Owen said, “I feel like it’s younger folks that are coming now,” but he sees some older people who waited before getting the vaccine.
One man in his 60s told Owen he was not enthusiastic about the vaccine but was doing it for his grandchildren.
Laurie Houghton, the store manager at GNC in Settlers, said she was hesitant but came to the Settlers clinic “more for others than for myself” after her son opted to get vaccinated at a school clinic.
“If my 17-year-old can do it, I need to do it,” she said, adding she has high-risk family members and wanted them to be comfortable. Houghton also said, “I work a lot. Being able to walk in and get it done made it easier for me.”
Amy Patenaude, 32, assistant manager at Eddie Bauer, said she, too, was nervous about the vaccine and wasn’t in a hurry to get it but decided it was time because “there’s not much you hear about it that’s not normal with any vaccine.”
She’s glad to get vaccinated, she said, because she has kids and wants to go to amusement parks and is looking forward to “a little bit of normalcy. Everything is easier without a mask.”
“And it’s important that we all have each others backs,” she added.
Reaching out and removing any barriers has become the focus for local health professionals.
“This is a little bit of the game we’re in right now,” Owen said. “It’s going to take more effort to get people vaccinated now. We’ve got to find them; they’re not finding us.”
Every shot is a victory as Owen sees it. “It’s 11 more people vaccinated than when we started today,” he said.
The Memorial clinic at the former Weather Discovery Center in North Conway hit a high of about 300 people a day while operating five days a week in April. Now, it’s open three days a week and sees fewer than 100 people a day.
Still, only about half the population of New Hampshire is vaccinated. Health officials estimate that between 60 and 80 percent of the population must be immune to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Owen said part of his job is figuring out what the barriers are. Is it a question of transportation? Convenience? Hesitancy about new vaccines?
Hospital officials have been talking to business leaders, asking questions like these. “We want to know what are the barriers in this town,” Owen said. “What can we do to help?”
Talking to representatives from Valley Originals, a group of local independent restaurants, he found they wanted succinct talking points to share with employees about the importance, safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.
One factor, he believes, is that getting the vaccine is not a high priority for young people between the ages of 18 and 30.
Two people who came to the clinic Tuesday suggested that was true.
Bobby Ramsay, 27, of Bridgton, Maine, works at Under Armor and said convenience was a big factor in getting his shot that day.
While he always thought it was a good idea to get vaccinated, he said, “I don’t really have a good reason, I just never made it down to the hospital.”
Michael Morico, 20, of Conway also said, “It’s something I’ve been meaning to do, but I haven’t gotten around to it. I decided I better do it now; this is the best opportunity I’ll get.”
Other than the follow-up second-dose clinic at Setters, the hospital has not scheduled further outreach clinics.
Lemieux said Settlers would be happy to continue hosting clinics. “If this is something they want to keep doing with us, we’ll do it with them. We like to partner with the community on this kind of thing.”
Owen welcomes calls from people to talk about barriers or ideas about getting people vaccinated, or who are interested in scheduling an clinic. He can be reached at (603) 356-5461, Ext. 2038.
People can get vaccinated at the Memorial COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, open Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., and located at 2779 White Mountain Highway in North Conway, next to Citizen’s Bank. New Hampshire residency is no longer a requirement, and clinic appointments are not necessary but can still be scheduled through vaccines.nh.gov or by calling the Memorial Hospital directory at (603) 356-0673 and pressing option 2 (this is the same number to call for COVID-19 testing).
