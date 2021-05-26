CONCORD — The state is not yet 100 percent compliant with a May 11 court order related to the state’s hospital emergency room boarding crisis, but it is moving quickly to find more mental health beds, Gov. Chris Sununu and the Executive Council were told last Wednesday at their regular meeting.
As of May 19, there were 36 adults and 22 children waiting for mental health care in emergency rooms across the state, said Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington (D-Concord), the only Democrat on the Executive Council.
She pressed Lori Shibinette, commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services, on particulars of the plan the state is executing through a May 13 executive order Sununu issued in response to the court decision. They were told that hospitals are being offered $200,000 a bed and $45,000 a bed at nursing homes to take people in from the emergency rooms as well as work to open up more beds at the New Hampshire Hospital, the state’s psychiatric hospital, where the issue seems to find its choke point.
Democratic lawmakers have criticized Sununu for failing to address the mental health crisis after the legislature in 2019 passed a compromise budget that provided him the money to invest in mental health.
The plan, Shibinette said, is to find as many as 36 new beds in the next month and 15 or more in the next few days. The problem has persisted for years.
Last week, the state Supreme Court ruled that a person certified for involuntary commitment to a designated receiving facility was denied her statutory right to due process for not having a hearing within three days as required by law.
In the case of Jane Doe versus the Department of Health and Human Services, the woman argued she was held against her will for 17 days in an emergency room awaiting psychiatric care. The agency appealed an earlier court decision in her favor.
After the order, Sununu signed an executive order last week directing there be immediate action to resolve the problem. The order directs Shibinette in her department to create administrative rules and break down barriers with partners such as hospitals and care providers, and said he would go to the legislature and the joint Legislative Fiscal Committee for more money, conduct a statewide review of providers and partners and look nationally for the brightest and the best to help the state. He called it an “urgent need.”
Supreme Court Justice Gary Hicks wrote in the 3-0 Jane Doe decision that “based upon our review of the statutory scheme and consistent with our duty to avoid interpreting the statute as unconstitutional, we conclude that the plaintiff’s statutory rights were violated.”
The National Alliance on Mental Illness–NH said in a statement that during the past eight years thousands of Granite Staters have experienced emergency department boarding.
