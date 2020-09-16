MANCHESTER — While the 21st Annual Eversource Walk & 5K Run for Easterseals NH may have looked a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it still brought the community together to celebrate and support the critical services thousands of Granite Staters are depending on more than ever.
Rather than gathering at Veterans Park to race through the streets of Downtown Manchester, this year’s participants spread awareness by completing their 5K events in diverse destinations across the state and beyond during the Aug. 28-30 weekend.
From the mountains to the beach, nearly 1,500 Eversource and Easterseals NH employees and dedicated supporters completed this year’s virtual event, raising $160,000 for children, adults and seniors who receive services from Easterseals NH.
“As many continue to face incredible challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re grateful to all of our employees and friends who joined us to support Easterseals NH’s commitment to providing our neighbors with critical services they need,” said Eversource NH President Joe Purington.
“Easterseals NH’s tireless work serving our communities is making a meaningful difference in enhancing the health and well-being of thousands of our neighbors across the Granite State. We look forward to our continued partnership with this New Hampshire stalwart to help empower our communities, as we celebrate the many accomplishments of the families Easterseals NH serves.”
During this year’s Eversource Walk & 5K Run for Easterseals, supporters from 14 different states came together virtually. Eversource and Easterseals NH employees hiked Pack Monadnock and walked along the Merrimack River, strolled on campus at the University of New Hampshire, and ran along the beach and their favorite trails.
From Texas to New Hampshire’s Lakes Region, this year’s event provided a unique opportunity for participants to explore a variety of beautiful locations while fundraising for Easterseals NH.
The money raised supports the non-profit’s 12 core programs that serve nearly 26,000 people of all ages with disabilities and special needs throughout the state.
“Easterseals is so fortunate to partner with committed and dedicated partners such at Eversource,” said Maureen Beauregard, President/CEO of Easterseals NH. “Despite the challenging times, support for events like our Eversource Walk & 5K Run, allows us to continue providing services and supports to more than 26,000 individuals throughout the state, that rely on us, during their most challenging times.”
Easterseals recognized supporters including: Eversource, Walmart, Walmart Logistics, 96.5 The Mill, WFEA, WZID, Rewind 94.1, The Outlaw 103.1, Constellation, Spectrum Marketing Companies, PROCON, and AmeriHealth Caritas NH as sponsors for this event.
For 84 years, Easterseals NH has provided exceptional services to ensure we change the way the world defines and views disability by making profound, positive differences in people’s lives every day.
Core programs and services include Child Development Centers and Family Resource Center, Early Supports & Services, Autism Services, Workforce Development, Military & Veterans Services, Senior Services, Substance Use Treatment Services, and Oral Health Services.
As a leader in social services for individuals with disabilities and special needs, Easterseals NH employs more than 1,400 individuals who serve nearly 26,000 children, adults and seniors. To learn more about Easterseals NH, visit easterseals.com/nh
