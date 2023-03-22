Doug Foley, Eversource President of NH Operations - Norm Sanborn, NHVH Resident, Merchant Marine & Navy veteran.JPG

Doug Foley, Eversource president of New Hampshire operations, talks with N.H. Veterans Home resident Norm Sanborn’s about the new patio swing, the purchase of which was made possible by an Eversource grant. (COURTESY PHOTO)

TILTON — Eversource representatives recently visited New Hampshire Veterans Home veterans and staff to discuss their $16,000 donation to the state’s long-term care community for veterans. The home used the donation to purchase items from their wish list chosen by Eversource, including a motorized therapeutic exercise cycle, wheelchair accessible patio swing for two, wheelchair accessible garden planters, and display cases for veterans’ art and military memorabilia.

The donation, a collaboration between the N.H. Veterans Home and Eversource’s New Hampshire Veteran’s Business Resource Group, fulfills resident wishes of items that will bring years of enjoyment to the home’s veterans, family members, volunteers and staff.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.