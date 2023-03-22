Doug Foley, Eversource president of New Hampshire operations, talks with N.H. Veterans Home resident Norm Sanborn’s about the new patio swing, the purchase of which was made possible by an Eversource grant. (COURTESY PHOTO)
TILTON — Eversource representatives recently visited New Hampshire Veterans Home veterans and staff to discuss their $16,000 donation to the state’s long-term care community for veterans. The home used the donation to purchase items from their wish list chosen by Eversource, including a motorized therapeutic exercise cycle, wheelchair accessible patio swing for two, wheelchair accessible garden planters, and display cases for veterans’ art and military memorabilia.
The donation, a collaboration between the N.H. Veterans Home and Eversource’s New Hampshire Veteran’s Business Resource Group, fulfills resident wishes of items that will bring years of enjoyment to the home’s veterans, family members, volunteers and staff.
N.H. Veterans Home commandant Kimberly MacKay said: “We are very grateful for Eversource’s generous $16,000 donation that facilitated the purchase of a variety of wish list items. The motorized therapeutic exercise cycle allows our therapy team to address a broader spectrum of veterans’ needs. Our veterans are especially excited for the wheelchair-accessible swing that will bring together our veterans in wheelchairs with loved ones, volunteers and staff to enjoy the same swing motion while simultaneously engaging in face-to-face conversation. Our gardening group looks forward to the raised, accessible garden planters and has already met to plan our vegetable gardens. The display cases for veteran-created art and military memorabilia provides the perfect showcase for our veterans, teams of employees, visitors and volunteers to view. We appreciate our veteran David Richards and his son, Jay, bringing this grant opportunity to light, facilitating our wishes becoming reality.”
Visiting Eversource representatives talked with residents about their lives and their service during the home’s morning coffee hour and while touring the campus. N.H. Veteran’s Home resident David Richards talked about his 10 years of service in the Air Force during the Korean War, saying “My time in the service were some of the most memorable years of my life.”
“After visiting the Veteran’s Home in Tilton and sharing in some wonderful conversations with those vets, it made me reflect on my military experience and how we often take for granted the very things that most deserve our gratitude,” said N.H. Veteran’s Business Resource Group member John Skiff. “I think we all appreciated the time we spent there, and it was humbling to hear how grateful they are for the Eversource donation.”
The New Hampshire Veterans Home is home to men and women veterans who have served their country and fellow New Hampshire citizens. The N.H. Veterans Home was established in Tilton in 1890 as the Soldier’s Home for Civil War Veterans and is a recipient of the Quality of Life Award from the N.H. Department of Health & Human Services and the Business Inspiration Award from the Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce. The mission of N.H. Veterans Home is to provide high quality, professional long-term care services to the Granite State’s elderly and disabled veterans with dignity, honor, and respect. It is the state’s only long-term care facility dedicated exclusively to veterans. For more information, call (603) 527-4400 or go to nh.gov/veterans or facebook.com/nhveteranshome.
